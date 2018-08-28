Poll

‘We have to go there with no fear’ – Harrison on Boxing Day clash at QPR

Rejuvenated Ipswich Town will play with ‘no fear’ at QPR tomorrow afternoon, insists striker Ellis Harrison.

The Blues went down to a 2-0 defeat against Steve McClaren’s men at Portman Road back on October 20. It was a limp follow-up performance to the 3-2 win at Swansea and finally made up owner Marcus Evans’ mind to set the wheels in motion for the departure of manager Paul Hurst.

Fast forward almost two months and the mood is very different ahead of the reverse fixture. Fans and players alike have been galvanised by new boss Paul Lambert. Following two good back-to-back home results – a 1-0 win against Wigan and 1-1 draw against Sheffield United – the gap to Championship safety stands at four points.

“We have to go there with no fear,” said Harrison, who opened his Blues goalscoring account with a stunning strike against the Blades.

“The gaffer doesn’t want us playing with fear so hopefully we can go there and get a point or three.”

On Lambert’s impact, Harrison said: “He’s improved everyone’s game. He’s just said to us ‘don’t go out there and be scared’ and that’s what everyone’s doing.

“We’re going out there, getting on the ball and making angles for each other. Before, we didn’t really have that and we were shy on the ball.

“Now, even the keepers are getting on it and passing out, which is great to see.”

QPR started the season with four straight league defeats, but are now 10th in the table and four points adrift of the play-off places. They come into today’s game off the back of wins against high-flying Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

“Every team is good in this league and you don’t go to any grounds thinking ‘they’re going to roll over, this team’ because they’re all good,” said Harrison. “Whoever is better on the day wins the game.

“We have to keep plugging away and keep climbing the league.”

Harrison, a £750k summer recruit from Bristol Rovers, made his first start since September 18 last weekend following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

“It’s great to be back to try and help the team climb the table,” added the 24-year-old.

“We can’t do anything about the past, we have to look forwards.”