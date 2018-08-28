Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Poll

‘We have to go there with no fear’ – Harrison on Boxing Day clash at QPR

PUBLISHED: 06:00 26 December 2018

Ellis Harrison scored his first competitive goal for Ipswich Town in last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United. Photo: Steve Waller

Ellis Harrison scored his first competitive goal for Ipswich Town in last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Rejuvenated Ipswich Town will play with ‘no fear’ at QPR tomorrow afternoon, insists striker Ellis Harrison.

The Blues went down to a 2-0 defeat against Steve McClaren’s men at Portman Road back on October 20. It was a limp follow-up performance to the 3-2 win at Swansea and finally made up owner Marcus Evans’ mind to set the wheels in motion for the departure of manager Paul Hurst.

Fast forward almost two months and the mood is very different ahead of the reverse fixture. Fans and players alike have been galvanised by new boss Paul Lambert. Following two good back-to-back home results – a 1-0 win against Wigan and 1-1 draw against Sheffield United – the gap to Championship safety stands at four points.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Forest midfielder Bridcutt a ‘top target’

“We have to go there with no fear,” said Harrison, who opened his Blues goalscoring account with a stunning strike against the Blades.

“The gaffer doesn’t want us playing with fear so hopefully we can go there and get a point or three.”

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Never mind blood out of a stone, Lambert is turning water into wine

On Lambert’s impact, Harrison said: “He’s improved everyone’s game. He’s just said to us ‘don’t go out there and be scared’ and that’s what everyone’s doing.

“We’re going out there, getting on the ball and making angles for each other. Before, we didn’t really have that and we were shy on the ball.

“Now, even the keepers are getting on it and passing out, which is great to see.”

MORE: North Stander: From ‘doomed’ to ‘a glimmer of hope’... It’s now over to you Marcus!

QPR started the season with four straight league defeats, but are now 10th in the table and four points adrift of the play-off places. They come into today’s game off the back of wins against high-flying Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

“Every team is good in this league and you don’t go to any grounds thinking ‘they’re going to roll over, this team’ because they’re all good,” said Harrison. “Whoever is better on the day wins the game.

“We have to keep plugging away and keep climbing the league.”

MORE: Andy Warren’s player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

Harrison, a £750k summer recruit from Bristol Rovers, made his first start since September 18 last weekend following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

“It’s great to be back to try and help the team climb the table,” added the 24-year-old.

“We can’t do anything about the past, we have to look forwards.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man charged with allegedly carrying machete in town centre

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 34,500 mince pies in Barking and Dagenham this Christmas, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We have to go there with no fear’ – Harrison on Boxing Day clash at QPR

Ellis Harrison scored his first competitive goal for Ipswich Town in last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United. Photo: Steve Waller

Match preview: Boxing Day clash will show just how far Ipswich Town have come under Lambert

Janoi Donacien to the fore as QPR celebrate taking the lead at Portman Road back in October. Photo: Steve Waller

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Attack of the drones

Passengers at Gatwick airport, on December 21, waiting for their flights following the delays and cancellations brought on by drone sightings near the airfield. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

A first look inside the £25m Winerack as it is brought to life

A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists