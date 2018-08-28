Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Gallery

Tractor Girls dumped out of plate in extra-time

PUBLISHED: 12:49 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:49 03 December 2018

Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal with her team-mates Picture: AMY GILSON

Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal with her team-mates Picture: AMY GILSON

© Amy Gilson

Women’s National League Plate

Ipswich Town 1

Stevenage 2 aet

An equaliser in the dying seconds and an extra-time winner saw Ipswich Town dumped out of the Women’s National League Plate by Stevenage at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe, writes Kieren Standley.

Natasha Thomas scored Town's opening goal Picture: AMY GILSONNatasha Thomas scored Town's opening goal Picture: AMY GILSON

Natasha Thomas had given Ipswich the lead but the Hertfordshire side fought back valiantly to claim a 2-1 victory after the extended period.

After a scrappy start, Town began to grow into the game and soon rattled the visitors as Natalie Richardson’s ambitious long-range free-kick smashed the crossbar.

Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal Picture: AMY GILSONNatasha Thomas celebrates her goal Picture: AMY GILSON

Thomas was proving to be a constant threat down the Ipswich right but her dangerous split cross couldn’t be turned in by a blue shirt. Stevenage could have been awarded a penalty moments later but the referee ruled Laken Duchar-Clark’s challenge as shoulder to shoulder, incensing the visitors’ bench.

Stevenage started the second-half the brighter, with Amy Makewell proving to be a thorn in the side for Town. However, Ipswich took the lead after a rapid counter-attack as Thomas galloped through the middle of the field before firing low into the corner from the edge of the area.

Town had only faced Stevenage last week in the league Picture: AMY GILSONTown had only faced Stevenage last week in the league Picture: AMY GILSON

The game would then have a dramatic finish with Town having two glorious chances to seal victory. First, Thomas fed the ball into the path of Sophie Welton but the winger blazed over from inside the area.

Next, Stevenage themselves sprung a counter-attack and looked certain to score, only for Makewell to be denied by the post. Town did have the ball in the net immediately after as Zoe Cossey burst through the Stevenage defence but the wingers’ effort was touched in by the offside Welton.

Sophie Welton had her goal disallowed for off-side Picture: AMY GILSONSophie Welton had her goal disallowed for off-side Picture: AMY GILSON

Stevenage then delivered the ultimate sucker punch with an equaliser with just seconds remaining. Makewell’s free-kick rebounded off the bar and fell to Ashleigh Deacon, who turned home at the back-post to send the game to extra-time.

Cossey nearly gave Ipswich the lead for a second time but her driven effort was excellently tipped on to the bar by Hannah Vanderluis. However, the Hertfordshire side were buoyed by their spirited fightback and were soon in front.

Jac Ball goes in for a tackle during the Blues 2-1 defeat Picture: AMY GILSONJac Ball goes in for a tackle during the Blues 2-1 defeat Picture: AMY GILSON

Ellie Searle found herself in behind and found the back of the net after an uncharacteristic blunder from Town goalkeeper Sian Fagg.

The Blues would have one final opportunity to send the game to penalties but Welton fired straight at Vanderluis after being released one-on-one by skipper Kerry Stimson. Despite Town pressure, Stevenage would eventually hold on to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Topic Tags:

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

12:31 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

December is here and Christmas jumpers have started to be worn in Ipswich’s Yates - take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know.

Ipswich Rudolph Run 2018 starts tonight

11:52 Suzanne Day
Children can even meet Santa before he sets off on his Ipswich Rudolph Run Picture: SIMON PARKER

Children in Ipswich are bubbling with excitement as Santa and Rudolph prepare to set off on the first of their Rudolph Run routes.

Video An Ipswich piano teacher has released a Christmas song - listen here

11:38 Megan Aldous
Phil Jackson is selling his festive tune to raise money for charity. Picture PHIL JACKSON

Phil Jackson, who is a singer/song-writer, has released his own festive track ‘Christmas in the Habit’.

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

09:32 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A rather festive lorry with a blown out tyre caused an obstruction on the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Where to celebrate the New Year

09:19 Megan Aldous
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Don’t leave your New Year’s Eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

08:01 Andrew Papworth
The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

A motorist stopped by police for travelling at 85mph on the A14 has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

07:59 Andrew Papworth
Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The main route through a Suffolk village is to be shut for five days to allow for road repairs.

Could you claim a tax rebate in time for Christmas?

12:41 Judy Rimmer
Workers in the retail sector are among those who could be entitled to tax rebates. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCK IMAGES

Are you entitled to a tax rebate as a Christmas bonus from HMRC? Employees in Suffolk are being urged to check if they qualify.

Supermarket closes its doors for the final time

12:22 Jessica Hill
the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket is now closed

Yesterday was the final day of trading for Asda in one Suffolk town.

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

09:58 Suzanne Day
Find out when the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be in your street Picture: SIMON PARKER

It’s the news that families across Ipswich have been waiting for. Children bursting with excitement about Christmas want to know when Santa and Rudolph will be paying a visit to their part of town.

Most read

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail

A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Opinion Fuller Flavour: Paul Lambert – you are more than welcome to pin this article to the dressing room wall... Just in the hope...

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski after conceding the first goal at Nottingham Forest. Picture Pagepix

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

Find out when the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be in your street Picture: SIMON PARKER
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide