Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues interested in Rangers right-back Hodson

PUBLISHED: 14:22 18 January 2019

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the HDI Arena, Hannover.

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the HDI Arena, Hannover.

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are reportedly showing interest in Rangers right-back Lee Hodson.

Rangers Lee Hodson during the Betfred Cup, Quarter Final match at the Firhill Stadium, Glasgow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 19, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Partick Thistle's. Photo credit should read: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLYRangers Lee Hodson during the Betfred Cup, Quarter Final match at the Firhill Stadium, Glasgow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 19, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Partick Thistle's. Photo credit should read: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

According to The Sun, both the Blues and fellow Championship relegation-battlers Bolton are eyeing a move for the 24-cap Northern Ireland international.

MORE: Donacien returns to Accrington Stanley on loan

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish Premier League side St Mirren and due to be out of contract in the summer.

Town boss Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor both hail from Glasgow and started their playing careers at St Mirren.

Lambert has already made six signings this month, said he won’t necessarily stop there and made public his desire to sign a right-back.

MORE: ‘If one comes up we’ll look at it’- Lambert open to further January moves

Hodson, born and raised in Hertfordshire, was a regular at Watford for three seasons in the Championship. After a loan spell at Brentford, he joined MK Dons and helped them to League One promotion.

MORE: ‘I’ll be here next season whatever happens’ – Lambert commits future to Ipswich Town

After a brief loan spell at Kilmarnock he signed for Rangers in 2016 where he has made 27 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons.

