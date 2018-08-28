Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues interested in Rangers right-back Hodson

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the HDI Arena, Hannover. PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are reportedly showing interest in Rangers right-back Lee Hodson.

According to The Sun, both the Blues and fellow Championship relegation-battlers Bolton are eyeing a move for the 24-cap Northern Ireland international.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish Premier League side St Mirren and due to be out of contract in the summer.

Town boss Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor both hail from Glasgow and started their playing careers at St Mirren.

Lambert has already made six signings this month, said he won’t necessarily stop there and made public his desire to sign a right-back.

Hodson, born and raised in Hertfordshire, was a regular at Watford for three seasons in the Championship. After a loan spell at Brentford, he joined MK Dons and helped them to League One promotion.

After a brief loan spell at Kilmarnock he signed for Rangers in 2016 where he has made 27 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons.