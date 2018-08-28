‘It’s a privilege for me to be captain’ - Chalobah proud of England role... but focus turns to Town

Trevoh Chalobah clears the ball during the U20 game against Germany at Colchester. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Trevoh Chalobah was proud to captain England Under 20s in their 2-0 victory over Germany at Colchester on Monday night but has already turned his attention to Ipswich Town’s Friday clash with West Brom.

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Chelsea loanee Chalobah, 19, has captain England throughout his time in age group football and led his side out once again at the Jobserve Community Stadium in a game also featuring club team-mates Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes.

Chalobah, who was watched by friends and family, started in the middle of defence and performed well as he and his side recovered from a tough start to ultimately secure victory thanks to goals from Joe Willock and Lukas Nmecha.

“It was a good win for the boys against a good German side,” Chalobah said.

“The first-half wasn’t up to our standard but in the second-half we came out strong.

“It’s a privilege for me to be captain. I have been since U16s and through all the levels and I think we’re improving as one.

“My family were there and it’s always nice. They’ve been to all my home games with Ipswich and a lot of the away games as well so it’s good to have them with me.”

International football will now take a back seat for Chalobah, Downes and Dozzell as they prepare for a vital game at club level on Friday night.

Captain Chalobah singing the national anthem before kick-off Colchester. Picture Pagepix Captain Chalobah singing the national anthem before kick-off Colchester. Picture Pagepix

West Brom are the visitors to Portman Road for a game set to be played in front of more than 20,000 supporters, with Chalobah insisting he is feeling fresh and ready to go.

“It’s been a good week (with England). We’ve been training all week leading up to the game but now I’ll go back to Ipswich and get ready for Friday,” he added.

“I’m feeling better than ever and I’m ready for a tough game but hopefully we’ll get the three points.”