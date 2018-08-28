Sunshine and Showers

Nydam is out to make an instant impression on Lambert... so how should the Blues boss use him?

PUBLISHED: 12:02 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:50 20 December 2018

Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam is out to make an instant impression on new Blues boss Paul Lambert when he returns from his loan spell in Scotland.

The teenage midfielder’s temporary stay at St Johnstone is due to expire in January, with the 19-year-old enduring a frustrating time during his spell in Perth.

He has made just one substitute appearance and has featured four further times from the bench, with Nydam keen to make a mark on his return to Suffolk.

“With a new manager here I really want to come back and impress him so I’m just itching to get back and show him what I can do,” Tristan told the club website, while back at the club on Monday.

MORE: Four festive fixtures which could make or break Ipswich Town’s season

“I met Paul a few weeks ago when I was back at the training ground and he seemed like a really nice guy so I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I’d like to try and make an impression here in January. I know that could be tough though as the gaffer will look to make more signings and I’ve basically just missed the first half of the season having not played as much as I would have hoped.”

Nydam, who impressed last season as he broke into the Ipswich first team and made 20 senior appearances, faces a battle to force his way into Lambert’s first team.

MORE: ‘I was in an Ipswich Town kit as a baby; it’s my club’ – Jack Lankester’s first big interview

Lambert has stressed on a number of occasions that he believes too much is being asked of Ipswich Town’s young midfielders this season, with Trevoh Chalobah and Flynn Downes (both 19) starting every week under the Scot.

Lambert is also looking to recruit experienced Championship players in the middle of midfield.

Topic Tags:

