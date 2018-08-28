Opinion

Fuller Flavour: 2-0... A dangerous scoreline but not one Town are good at recovering from

Town fan Karl Fuller remembers a post-match Paul Hurst quote... The only day Town actually led 2-0 this season

At the end of September, after Town threw away a 2-0 interval lead at Birmingham City, Paul Hurst spoke post-match about how a 2-0 lead was a dangerous scoreline.

That day remains as the only time thus far this term where we have led 2-0.

The defeat at Blackburn saw us concede two or more goals for the 13th successive time away from home in the league. Seven of those games have seen us lose 2-0 and you can throw into the mix, another two home games where we have lost by the same score.

If that scoreline is as dangerous as Hurst suggested that day, then why on nine occasions have we not managed to grab a point just as Birmingham did?

Sadly, we’ve not had the quality to recover once going behind on no more than just four occasions all season have we done so, and only then, just once away from home (at Swansea).

Just one of the many reasons as to why we’re in the situation we’re in.

These days, while I want to be positive with my hopes for what might happen on the pitch, reality keeps kicking in and I’m at the stage where I am expecting nothing other than a defeat away from home.

With trips to Villa, Norwich, West Brom, Bristol City and Sheffield United still to come and the form we’re showing away from home, the possibility of a ‘Great Escape’ in my mind, is just so remote and an almost impossible task.

That said, off the field of play, Paul Lambert is doing his utmost to keep spirits up, not necessarily for this season but for the future when in my opinion, we’ll need him as much as the club will need to retain as many of us as possible.

If all previous attempts to connect fans and club together were not enough, then his efforts over the past week have really gone to the next level.

The news that he will remain with the club next season - even in League One - was very welcoming. It may not have held a surprise element, but it certainly provides a degree of reassurance.

Ipswich with Lambert, a full pre-season under his belt and further transfer activity, will give us the best chance of making any kind of comeback.

Then writing an open letter to fans followed by the offer to pay the fare for those supporters who travelled to Blackburn on official club coaches were not only above and beyond his duty but also, a damn nice touch and further cements relationships between club and supporters that has been fragmented for far too long.

How we’ve yearned for someone that cared as much as us.

The experts who had not paid to watch a single game over the last two years told us to be careful what we wish for without getting to know what changes we wanted.

How could they possibly know?

For any true supporter, a football club runs through their veins. It’s more than just a club, a sport or a tool for others to flippantly comment on.

How does Chris Sutton for example know what I wished for exactly before telling me to be careful?

I do not speak for anyone else other than myself but personally, I wished for someone to grab the club by the scruff of its neck and drag it from the doldrums and ignite some life into its heart and soul.

I wanted someone to understand its history, its heritage and exactly what it means to people like me. I wished for someone to connect me back with club that I have supported for over 40 years and for someone to make Portman Road a place where I wanted to visit again rather than simply visiting out of nothing more than loyalty.

Football as they say, is a results business and for us, there’s still a long way to go.

Lambert has said he cannot promise results – of course he can’t.

But whilst telling me to be careful what I wished for, Sutton and co had no idea what I wanted to see improve.

Lambert connecting me to the club again is one wish they obviously had no idea about.