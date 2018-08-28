Sunshine and Showers

Stu says: Five observations as Ipswich Town U23s put five goals past Crystal Palace

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:00 19 November 2018

Ipswich Town U23s celebrate one of their five goals Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town U23s celebrate one of their five goals Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town’s Under-23s beat their Crystal Palace counterparts 5-2 at Playford Road this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Ben Folami battles for the ball during the 5-2 win over Palace. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fantastic five

This was a table-topping clash, but Ipswich eased to victory as the goals once again flowed for Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg’s young guns at a cold and wet Playford Road.

The Blues broke the deadlock when Shane McLoughlin gobbled up a close-range rebound after Conor McKendry’s free-kick was fumbled (8). McLoughlin then turned provider when providing a fine deep cross for Ben Folami to finish (20).

McKendry’s neat side-footed finish from just inside the area made it three (41) before Kian Flanagan pulled one back from the spot, following a Corrie Ndaba handball, right on half-time.

Conor McKendry celebrates his goal with Kai Brown and Shane McLoughlin Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town restored their three-goal advantage when Kai Brown poked past the advancing keeper following a strong run by Idris El Mizouni (56).

And although Nick Tavares headed in for Palace (86), Town had the last say thanks to Folami’s fine footwork and clever finish (90).

TOWN: Wright, Cotter, C Smith, Ndaba, Kenlock (Clements 61); McGavin, El Mizouni (Dobra 72); McKendry, McLoughlin, Folami; K Brown. Unused: Ware, Marshall.

Idris El Mizouni in action Picture: ROSS HALLS

Forgotten fringe men

Several young players made their senior debuts or were on the fringes of the first team towards the back end of the 2017/18 campaign, but have been nowhere near since.

None of them did their chances any harm here, but whether it’s enough to force their way into Paul Lambert’s plans remains to be seen.

Folami took his two goals well, especially the second, controlling the ball dead out the sky before finishing expertly on the angle. The Australian has a match sharpness about him following his recent exploits at the AFC U19 Championships in Indonesia.

Conor McKendry makes it three Picture: ROSS HALLS

Shane McLoughlin, captaining the side from a free-roaming No.10 role, provided plenty of energy and clever movement.

It was Conor McKendry who really caught the eye though. The Northern Irishman constantly cut inside from the right onto his favoured left foot and was at the heart of most things. His set-piece delivery was dangerous too.

Style of play

Stuart Taylor (left) and Matt Gill (second left) watch on as Ipswich Town beat Crystal Palace U23s on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

As has been the case all season, the system and style mirrored that of the first team.

You could see the Lambert influence already. The two full-backs, Barry Cotter and Myles Kenlock, took up incredibly high starting positions. That allowed the inverted wingers, McKendry and Folami, to drift inside onto their favoured feet.

The two centre-backs, Ndaba and Chris Smith, split down the sides of the box to provide short options at every goal kick.

In terms of the high press, there was a notable five seconds of fury every time the Blues lost possession in the final third. The attacking players hunted in packs and forced mistakes.

Conor McKendry Picture: ROSS HALLS

Notable absentees

Lambert was not in attendance, but his assistant Stuart Taylor, first team coach Matt Gill and fitness coach Jim Henry were.

Teddy Bishop, who played an hour of a behind-closed-doors 5-1 win against QPR last Wednesday afternoon, was not involved. The hope is that his absence was precautionary as Town carefully manage this latest comeback.

Danny Rowe, Cole Skuse and Matthew Pennington were watching on. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Teenage attacker Jack Lankester, who has been impressing in these games, watched from the sidelines. That would suggest he will have some role to play in Friday night’s game against West Brom at Portman Road.

Cole Skuse, Matt Pennington and Danny Rowe all took it upon themselves to take a watching brief on what was a day off for the senior squad.

Contrasting fortunes

Town are five points adrift at the foot of the Championship, but their Under-23s are now five points clear at the top of the Professional Development League South Division.

Their record reads P13 W7 D5 L1 F35 A14.

You can never read too much into these fixtures. They are a million miles away from what first team football is like and, especially the ones played at training grounds, lack intensity. It’s easy to see why most managers favour loan spells away for younger players.

No-one should look at these results alone and suggest that suddenly promoting a swathe of youngsters is going to be the answer to all Lambert’s problems.

A winning habit can be infectious though. And this season, for the first time in a long time, you can see the transition from youth to senior football being a lot smoother.

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

13:11 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the car park of a McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich during a violent fight in front of shocked members of the public, it has been alleged.

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

12:54 Jake Foxford
Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

An ex-Ipswich Town player who worked with asbestos before becoming a professional footballer died of industrial disease, an inquest heard.

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

17:08 Tom Potter
Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich man who drove with no headlights after drinking eight cans of lager at a barbecue has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Is targeting drug dealing hotspots simply moving the problem around?

16:13 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fears have been raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Black Friday sales - Watch out for scams and be aware of your rights

14:55 Judy Rimmer
Previous Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre. Suffolk Trading Standards has issued advice to avoid falling prey to scams. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday bargains are already appearing in shops and online - but how can you avoid falling for scams and bogus offers

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt

12:47 Amy Gibbons
Police stopped the vehicle in Ipswich on Sunday night Picture: NSRAPT

Officers stopped a vehicle with a faulty light to discover a child in a car seat not secured by a seatbelt.

House prices in the East are predicted to grow

16:34 David Vincent
Tom Orford (left) and Peter Ogilvie (right) from Savills Ipswich residential team with Kirsty Bennison of Savills Residential Research Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS

Savills says political uncertainty is doing little to dampen the Suffolk property market - with changes in lifestyle driving increased demand for town centre homes.

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

11:40 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers were caught in delays after a car burst into flames near to the Copdock interchange on the A12.

