Aston Villa v Ipswich Town classic games: A late winner from Huws and a Premier League victory

Emyr Huws scored the winner at Villa Park in 2016.

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Aston Villa down the years, including a late winner from Emyr Huws and a top flight triumph.

Ipswich Town forward Chris Kiwomya celebrates one of his goals with Eddie Youds in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in the League Cup Fourth Round in December 1992

LAST TIME: Trevoh Chalobah scored as ten-man Town battled to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road after Tayo Edun was sent off for two bookable offences in the first half.

Trevoh Chalobah after he had levelled for Town in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2018

LATE WINNER: Late winner: Emyr Huws scored in the 83rd minute in a 1-0 win at Villa Park in 2016, their first home defeat of the 2015-16 season.

TOP FLIGHT WIN: In 1994, Town won 1-0 at Villa in the Premier League, with Gavin Johnson scoring the only goal of the game.

James Collins spent three season at Aston Villa in the Premier League

KIWOMYA BRACE: On his birthday Chris Kiwomya scored twice as the Blues drew 2-2 away at Villa in the League Cup Fourth Round in December 1992.

TOP OF THE TABLE CLASH: Alan Brazil and Eric Gates scored as the Blues kept their Division One title hopes alive in their 2-1 win at top of the table Villa in April 1981.

PLAYED FOR BOTH: New Town defender James Collins spent three seasons at Villa Park, where he made over 100 appearances for the club.