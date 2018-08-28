Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town classic games: A late winner from Huws and a Premier League victory

PUBLISHED: 05:00 26 January 2019

Emyr Huws scored the winner at Villa Park in 2016. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Emyr Huws scored the winner at Villa Park in 2016. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Aston Villa down the years, including a late winner from Emyr Huws and a top flight triumph.

Ipswich Town forward Chris Kiwomya celebrates one of his goals with Eddie Youds in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in the League Cup Fourth Round in December 1992Ipswich Town forward Chris Kiwomya celebrates one of his goals with Eddie Youds in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in the League Cup Fourth Round in December 1992

LAST TIME: Trevoh Chalobah scored as ten-man Town battled to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road after Tayo Edun was sent off for two bookable offences in the first half.

Delight on the face of Trevoh Chalobah after he had levelled for Town in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2018Delight on the face of Trevoh Chalobah after he had levelled for Town in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2018

LATE WINNER: Late winner: Emyr Huws scored in the 83rd minute in a 1-0 win at Villa Park in 2016, their first home defeat of the 2015-16 season.

TOP FLIGHT WIN: In 1994, Town won 1-0 at Villa in the Premier League, with Gavin Johnson scoring the only goal of the game.

James Collins spent three season at Aston Villa in the Premier LeagueJames Collins spent three season at Aston Villa in the Premier League

KIWOMYA BRACE: On his birthday Chris Kiwomya scored twice as the Blues drew 2-2 away at Villa in the League Cup Fourth Round in December 1992.

TOP OF THE TABLE CLASH: Alan Brazil and Eric Gates scored as the Blues kept their Division One title hopes alive in their 2-1 win at top of the table Villa in April 1981.

PLAYED FOR BOTH: New Town defender James Collins spent three seasons at Villa Park, where he made over 100 appearances for the club.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk councils gave community cash BACK to developers – because they didn’t spent it quickly enough

Ipswich Borough Council returned £37,960 to Crest Nicholson over its 340-home development on the former Hayhill allotment site off Woodbridge Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman defies odds by becoming pregnant twice after being told she could not have children

Mum of two Hannah Carpenter was surprised when she became pregnant with both daughters after she was told she could not ger pregnant. Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town classic games: A late winner from Huws and a Premier League victory

Emyr Huws scored the winner at Villa Park in 2016. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Our catch-up with a former Love Islander is among our most read stories this week

Kieran Nicholls a former Love Islander from Suffolk Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk: Latest Ipswich elephant announced

Elmer Elephants are ready and waiting for their designs for the Big Parade Suffolk this summer Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists