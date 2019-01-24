Snow

Watch Lambert’s pre-Villa press conference LIVE from 1pm

24 January, 2019 - 06:00
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will face the media this lunchtime ahead of the Blues' trip to Aston Villa this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media this lunchtime ahead of his team’s trip to Aston Villa on Saturday – and you can watch the whole press conference live right here.

Lambert’s men, bolstered by six new signings in the January transfer window so far, are still rock bottom of the Championship with 18 games left.

They have a deficit of seven points to make up, and are fast running out of time – if they are to survive, they have to start getting points from unexpected places, and Villa Park would be a good start.

MORE: Marcus Evans - ‘The club is not for sale’

The trip will, of course, be a return for Lambert to one of his former clubs – he managed Villa for three seasons in the Premier League, between 2012 and 2015.

Lambert’s press conference also comes a day after club owner Marcus Evans gave a rare interview, pledging to back his manager with investment and stressing that the club isn’t for sale.

The press conference is due to start at 1pm.

