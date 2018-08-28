Watch Paul Lambert’s press conference live at 1pm

Overcast

PUBLISHED: 09:41 31 December 2018

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town host Millwall in a crunch Championship clash at Portman Road tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

You can watch what Blues boss Paul Lambert has to say ahead of the match, right here, live from 1pm.

Town are seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the table following festive defeats at QPR (3-0) and Middlesbrough (2-0).

Millwall have risen to 20th in the table after back-to-back 1-0 home wins against Reading and Nottingham Forest. Prior to that they had gone eight games without a victory.

