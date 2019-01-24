Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Watch: Lambert on Lankester injury, Huws setback, Town’s chances of staying up and why he’s committed to the club

24 January, 2019 - 13:46
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will face the media this lunchtime ahead of the Blues' trip to Aston Villa this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will face the media this lunchtime ahead of the Blues' trip to Aston Villa this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert met the media this lunchtime ahead of his team’s trip to Aston Villa on Saturday – and you can watch the whole press conference back here.

The boss revealed that talented young forward Jack Lankester faces a spell on the sidelines with a back injury, while oft-injured midfielder Emyr Huws has suffered a ‘little setback’ in his fight to get fit.

Lambert said that his squad, rock bottom of the Championship, have “every bit as good a chance as everybody else” of beating the drop – adding “we’re still in the fight.”

He also stressed that young players are the “future of the club”, saying that short-term loans have been neccessary just to strengthen the squad in the short term, and hinted that the player turnaround in the summer will be “big.”

And, in the first interview since the club revealed that he’s committed to staying at Portman Road next season regardless of whether they stay up or not, he went into some depth to explain why he wants to stay.

MORE: Marcus Evans - ‘The club is not for sale’

Lambert’s men, bolstered by six new signings in the January transfer window so far, have 18 games left to play.

They have a deficit of seven points to make up, and are fast running out of time – if they are to survive, they have to start getting points from unexpected places, and Villa Park would be a good start.

The trip will, of course, be a return for Lambert to one of his former clubs – he managed Villa for three seasons in the Premier League, between 2012 and 2015.

Lambert’s press conference came a day after club owner Marcus Evans gave a rare interview, pledging to back his manager with investment and stressing that the club isn’t for sale.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How did your child’s school rank in Suffolk’s 2018 GCSE league table?

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

10 arrested in Suffolk during major drugs operation

10 arrests in two days in Suffolk for drug offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Avoid flushing toilet regularly’ to help prevent summer water shortages, residents told

Alton Water, an Anglian Water reservoir near Ipswich. Picture: LIBRARY

Man detained after streaking in street

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits assaulting step-father

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists