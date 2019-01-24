Watch: Lambert on Lankester injury, Huws setback, Town’s chances of staying up and why he’s committed to the club

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will face the media this lunchtime ahead of the Blues' trip to Aston Villa this weekend.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert met the media this lunchtime ahead of his team’s trip to Aston Villa on Saturday – and you can watch the whole press conference back here.

The boss revealed that talented young forward Jack Lankester faces a spell on the sidelines with a back injury, while oft-injured midfielder Emyr Huws has suffered a ‘little setback’ in his fight to get fit.

Lambert said that his squad, rock bottom of the Championship, have “every bit as good a chance as everybody else” of beating the drop – adding “we’re still in the fight.”

He also stressed that young players are the “future of the club”, saying that short-term loans have been neccessary just to strengthen the squad in the short term, and hinted that the player turnaround in the summer will be “big.”

And, in the first interview since the club revealed that he’s committed to staying at Portman Road next season regardless of whether they stay up or not, he went into some depth to explain why he wants to stay.

Lambert’s men, bolstered by six new signings in the January transfer window so far, have 18 games left to play.

They have a deficit of seven points to make up, and are fast running out of time – if they are to survive, they have to start getting points from unexpected places, and Villa Park would be a good start.

The trip will, of course, be a return for Lambert to one of his former clubs – he managed Villa for three seasons in the Premier League, between 2012 and 2015.

Lambert’s press conference came a day after club owner Marcus Evans gave a rare interview, pledging to back his manager with investment and stressing that the club isn’t for sale.