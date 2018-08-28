Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘We have to stop the basic errors’ – Lambert believes Town can recover from body blow of home defeat to Bristol City

PUBLISHED: 22:57 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 23:02 28 November 2018

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists his side can recover from the body blow of last night’s 3-2 home defeat to Bristol City.

Flynn Downes congratulates teammate Freddie Sears after he had given Ipswich a 1-0 lead in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFlynn Downes congratulates teammate Freddie Sears after he had given Ipswich a 1-0 lead in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues twice led through Freddie Sears strikes, either side of a Bartosz Bialkowski own goal, but some poor defending led to Jamie Paterson and Famara Diedhiou turning the game on its head.

It leaves Town still six points adrift at the foot of the Championship table heading into away games against Nottingham Forest and Stoke.

Asked if he felt his team could get back up from this set-back, Lambert replied: “Yeah, absolutely. The overall picture is that we are playing well. But we have to do better. You can’t keep doing what we’re doing, playing well and scoring (but not winning). You have to stop the basic errors. If we do that then you’re halfway there.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations after Ipswich Town lose 3-2 at home to Bristol City

Cole Skuse can't look and Luke Chambers isn't happy after Town went behind in the 3-2 defeat by Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLERCole Skuse can't look and Luke Chambers isn't happy after Town went behind in the 3-2 defeat by Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“Football-wise and creating things I can’t ask for any more, but the defending, especially tonight, was really sloppy.

“We lost a poor goal at Reading for the equaliser, Preston was a set play, West Brom we get caught at the back post after allowing a cross to come in... We’ve lost poor goals at critical moments in critical games and tonight was another example of that.

“The first goal (conceded) is an honest mistake by Bart. He’s tried to stop it from going in, that happens. The next two goals are really poor. You’ve got to stop crosses. You can’t play the game of football if you can’t do the basics of stopping crosses into your box. We never dealt with that.”

MORE: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 3 - report

He added: “I thought we were controlling the game and playing really well. Freddie Sears is playing unbelievable football at the minute. His (first) goal was exceptional, the move was exceptional leading up to it.

“I wish (Cole) Skuse was 27, I really do. The way he is playing football at the minute, left and right foot, playing two-touch, he looks absolutely brilliant at 33 years of age.

“But I’ll say it again; you have to do the basics. There is no other way to put it. That’s black and white. Stop the crosses coming into your box and you’ll be fine.”

On the need to keep a sense of positivity among fans and players, Lambert said: “Listen, that’s my job and I’ll do it. That’s the way I am as a person. I won’t get downbeat. We’ve got a great crowd behind us and you can feel it.

Freddie Sears wheels away after giving town a 1-0. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFreddie Sears wheels away after giving town a 1-0. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“We need a little bit of help (in January), as I’ve said before, but the energy levels will never drop.”

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse react after Town had conceded the third in the 3-2 defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMLuke Chambers and Cole Skuse react after Town had conceded the third in the 3-2 defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Luke Chambers screaming after Town had conceeded their third in the 3-2 defeat by Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMLuke Chambers screaming after Town had conceeded their third in the 3-2 defeat by Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Get in there: Freddie Sears celebrates his goal to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMGet in there: Freddie Sears celebrates his goal to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears scores his and Town's second to take them 2-1 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFreddie Sears scores his and Town's second to take them 2-1 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears was jumping for joy after giving Town a first half lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFreddie Sears was jumping for joy after giving Town a first half lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Topic Tags:

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

Yesterday, 17:45 Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 22:18 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich Town’s most famous supporter was in attendance at Portman Road to see his beloved Blues beaten by Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Yesterday, 17:08 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Yesterday, 12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

Yesterday, 16:30 Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

Yesterday, 15:48 Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

Yesterday, 15:04 Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

Yesterday, 14:52 Megan Aldous
Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Stay of execution for grant to Suffolk’s CABx angers Labour leader

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
Richard Rout has confirmed the stay of execution for CABx funding. Picture: ROSS BENTLEY

Suffolk County Council has confirmed that it is making a u-turn on cutting all funding to Citizens’ Advice Bureaux – for the time being.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

Yesterday, 14:31 Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Most read

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide