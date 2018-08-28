Video

Watch: What West Brom boss Darren Moore thinks of new-look Ipswich Town ahead of tonight’s Portman Road clash

West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

West Brom boss Darren Moore admits facing Ipswich Town is a different prospect to what it was a few weeks ago.

A crowd of more than 22,000 is expected as the Blues host the Baggies at Portman Road in a televised Championship match this evening (7.45pm).

Town may be rock-bottom and five points adrift of safety, but there is renewed confidence on and off the pitch following two impressive performances under new manager Paul Lambert (draws against Preston and Reading).

West Brom, the division’s top-scorers, recently went through a four-game blip (D1 L3) which peaked with a dire 1-0 defeat at Hull.

The West Midlands outfit got back on track with an impressive 4-1 home win against Leeds prior to the international break though, Moore having ditched a wing-back system for 4-3-3.

“It was a good performance in the last game, but it’s one not to rest on,” said Moore. “We have got another important game and we are looking to continue the form that we have shown.

“We hit a slight dip in form, but we have been working extremely hard to play at our full potential.

“We have to keep that belief, energy and that style of play going to make sure that bad run doesn’t happen again.”

He added: “Paul Lambert has given Ipswich direction now and brought in energy and belief. They’ve had two impressive results and will be tough opposition.

“We all know what effect it can have when a new manager comes in and the impact it can give the place. They look a different outfit now.”