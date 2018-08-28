Striker Keane expected to complete Ipswich move today

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan addition for Hull City striker Will Keane - a player who will be out of contract in the summer. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Hull boss Nigel Adkins expects Will Keane to complete his loan move to Ipswich Town today.

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Will Keane of Hull City. Picture: PA Ipswich Town are interested in signing Will Keane of Hull City. Picture: PA

The striker has been in Suffolk to tie up the loose ends of a loan deal which will run until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old’s career at Hull has been hit by injuries which have limited him to just 26 appearances in two-and-a-half years.

Adkins believes the deal will be done today, with the Hull boss hopeful the move will provide the fresh start the former Manchester United trainee needs.

Keane is a product of the Manchester United youth system. Picture: PA Keane is a product of the Manchester United youth system. Picture: PA

“Will is down at Ipswich, he’s not signed just yet,” Adkins said at his press conference this morning. “It’s been a busy couple of days and we’re trying to be active.

“There is a process and I would imagine that at some point today Keane will sign on loan at Ipswich.

“It’s an opportunity to freshen things up a bit and it’s important for him to play regular football but likewise maybe his wages coming off the wage bill, maybe we can utilise that.”

Keane is out of contract at the end of the season.