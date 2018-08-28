Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Hawes leads the way as Ipswich win overtime thriller

PUBLISHED: 13:55 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:55 03 December 2018

Cameron Hawes led Ipswich with 25 points in their win over Greenwich. Picture: NICK WINTER

Cameron Hawes led Ipswich with 25 points in their win over Greenwich. Picture: NICK WINTER

Archant

NBL Division Two

Ipswich 111

Greenwich Titans 109 (OT)

Fans at Copleston Sports Centre were treated to a nail-biting contest as Ipswich toughed out an overtime victory over Greenwich Titans on Saturday, writes Rob Schatten.

Veron Eze in the post for Ipswich in their win over Greenwich. Picture: NICK WINTERVeron Eze in the post for Ipswich in their win over Greenwich. Picture: NICK WINTER

In the archetypal basketball “game of runs”, Ipswich repeatedly built double-digit leads only for the visiting Titans to edge back into the contest.

The trend continued from the first quarter, in which Ipswich led by 13 points after just four minutes, until the end of regulation, in which Greenwich fought all the way back from a 17-point deficit to tie the game in the final minute.

“It’s a tough game to think back on,” admitted head coach John Ellis after the clash. “We’re obviously delighted with the way we played in the overtime period, especially closing the game out short-handed, but I’m also scratching my head as to why the game got to overtime in the first place!”

Ipswich had made a commanding start to the game, Cameron Hawes dropping three three-pointers in the first four minutes of the game as the hosts ran out to a commanding early lead.

Ray Akpofure, who has anchored Greenwich’s offense this season, got going to reduce the arrears to six before threes from Veron Eze and Steve Hemmings re-established the hosts’ advantage.

A run of scores for Greenwich brought the visitors back within eight late in the second quarter but Ethan Price ended the first half with a massive breakaway slam dunk and Ipswich took a 53-38 lead into half-time.

The visitors came back out with renewed purpose in the third quarter. Akpofure scored 14 of his game-high 47 in the period as a fast-starting Greenwich squad again fought their way back into the contest, coming back within three points with two minutes to play in the quarter.

Once again, though, Ipswich had an answer just in time, Price and Hawes combining to extend the lead back to 75-68 by the end of the third quarter.

Ipswich started the final period of regulation the stronger, as a combined 11 points from Jed Robinson and Colin Dockrell helped Ellis’ side extend their advantage yet again.

Ethan Price skies for a huge dunk for Ipswich. Picture: NICK WINTEREthan Price skies for a huge dunk for Ipswich. Picture: NICK WINTER

Up by 17 with under five minutes remaining, Ipswich were forced to watch as a 14-1 run brought Greenwich within one.

Robert Gellatly had a chance to win the game for the visitors, but made only one of two free throws, and with no further scores the fourth quarter ended on a 98-98 tie, leading to the extra period.

This remarkable contest was rather summed up by the fact that even the five-minute overtime saw four lead changes. Akpofure scored first, before Eze’s free-throws levelled the game and Hawes hit a go-ahead layup.

Ipswich went six ahead on a Marvin Isebor jump-shot but Lewis Gale and the indefatigable Akpofure brought the visitors within one before they took the lead on a Carl Williams lay-up.

With Price and Robinson having already fouled out, Ipswich also lost Isebor to injury in overtime and Ellis turned to Callum Collins, making his senior debut.

Ellis called a timeout and coming out of that, captain Dockrell hit a huge three-pointer to put Ipswich back in front. Another Hawes lay-up doubled the advantage before Collins forced a Greenwich turnover to essentially end the game.

“All in all, a remarkable effort to win such an emotionally charged game,” said Ellis. “After giving up that big lead in the fourth we could easily have folded but I’m really proud of the way the guys fought in overtime to seal an important win.

“I’d like to thank our crowd today too. The noise in here was fantastic late on, and certainly fuelled us whenever our heads dropped.”

Hawes finished with 25 points for Ipswich, supported by an impressive 21-point, 13-rebound, seven-block performance from Price. Four other players finished in double-figure scoring and Isebor also registered a double-double.

Ipswich have a break next weekend before hosting London Greenhouse Pioneers on December 15th.

NBL Division Two

Ipswich 111

Greenwich Titans 109 (OT)

Topic Tags:

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

12:31 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

December is here and Christmas jumpers have started to be worn in Ipswich’s Yates - take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know.

Ipswich Rudolph Run 2018 starts tonight

11:52 Suzanne Day
Children can even meet Santa before he sets off on his Ipswich Rudolph Run Picture: SIMON PARKER

Children in Ipswich are bubbling with excitement as Santa and Rudolph prepare to set off on the first of their Rudolph Run routes.

Video An Ipswich piano teacher has released a Christmas song - listen here

11:38 Megan Aldous
Phil Jackson is selling his festive tune to raise money for charity. Picture PHIL JACKSON

Phil Jackson, who is a singer/song-writer, has released his own festive track ‘Christmas in the Habit’.

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

09:32 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A rather festive lorry with a blown out tyre caused an obstruction on the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Where to celebrate the New Year

09:19 Megan Aldous
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Don’t leave your New Year’s Eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

08:01 Andrew Papworth
The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

A motorist stopped by police for travelling at 85mph on the A14 has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

07:59 Andrew Papworth
Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The main route through a Suffolk village is to be shut for five days to allow for road repairs.

Could you claim a tax rebate in time for Christmas?

12:41 Judy Rimmer
Workers in the retail sector are among those who could be entitled to tax rebates. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCK IMAGES

Are you entitled to a tax rebate as a Christmas bonus from HMRC? Employees in Suffolk are being urged to check if they qualify.

Supermarket closes its doors for the final time

12:22 Jessica Hill
the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket is now closed

Yesterday was the final day of trading for Asda in one Suffolk town.

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

09:58 Suzanne Day
Find out when the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be in your street Picture: SIMON PARKER

It’s the news that families across Ipswich have been waiting for. Children bursting with excitement about Christmas want to know when Santa and Rudolph will be paying a visit to their part of town.

Most read

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail

A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

Find out when the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be in your street Picture: SIMON PARKER

Opinion Fuller Flavour: Paul Lambert – you are more than welcome to pin this article to the dressing room wall... Just in the hope...

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski after conceding the first goal at Nottingham Forest. Picture Pagepix
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide