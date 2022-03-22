Ipswich Witches 2022 press and practice day... LIVE BLOG

Live

Ipswich Witches' 2022 team will be parading before the media today. And Mike Bacon will be there to chat to them all.

Throughout the day he'll bring you photos, videos and comment as the Witches take centre stage ahead of the new Premiership campaign.

And later on today, the Witches will be back on track at Foxhall in their first practice of the new season... and we will be there.

Ipswich's first meeting is at Foxhall on March 31.