Race Night Live: Witches bid for victory as Aces visit Foxhall

Live

Published: 6:15 PM July 8, 2021

Ipswich Witches are in action against the Belle Vue Aces at Foxhall this evening.

The Witches head into tonight's meeting on the back of a morale-boosting success away at King's Lynn Stars on Monday night, as they bid for momentum in their quest to reach the play-offs.

Ritchie Hawkins' side are without former world champion Jason Crump this evening as he continues to deal with injury, with Sam Masters coming in as a guest at No.1.

“We need to win at home not just for the league table or our play-off push or anything like that," Hawkins said. "We need to win for our supporters, for our sponsors and for everyone. It doesn’t matter who it is against, it is massively important for us to get a win. Belle Vue have proven they will be a tough side to beat this year as they showed at Foxhall earlier this season and we will all need to perform if we are going to get that win. It is certainly needed and everyone who comes to support us deserves it.

“Jake has had a couple of tough meeting and obviously we need Jake to be going very well. He has been going well for us previously, so I have no concerns about him at all. I’m sure he will come to Ipswich, a place he knows well and will go very well.

“Anders dislocated his knee about a month ago and it popped out again at King’s Lynn. He went to hospital on Tuesday and it was confirmed that he has torn his MCL and will be out for a little while. Jason still needs a little bit more time to recover but we have a very good guest in Sam.”