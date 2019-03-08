Sunny

SIL preview: Henley win the Bob Coleman Cup, as Cranes look to close in on the championship

PUBLISHED: 09:38 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 18 April 2019

SIL preview action

SIL preview action

PA Wire/PA Images

Henley were crowned Bob Coleman Cup winners at Felixstowe & Walton’s Dellwood Avenue on Wednesday night.

A Clark Bruce free-kick in extra-time proved enough for Henley to see off Crane Sports, in front of an excellent crowd of just over 300.

It was a fine reward for a Henley side who have enjoyed a good season and also had to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to Achilles in the Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final two weeks ago.

It leaves Cranes very much with the Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division title to go for.

Iain Radnor's side were given a huge boost last week when their nearest rivals for the title, Achilles, lost 1-2 at Coplestonians – Cranes didn't have a game. It leaves Cranes five points clear of Achilles at the top of the table, with Achilles having a game in hand.

The ball is in Cranes court if they are to lift the championship.

This weekend they travel to Trimley Red Devils, who they have yet to play in the league. Indeed after this weekend, Cranes have to play Trimley once more, as well as Wenhaston and Westerfield. Win all four and there is nothing Andy's Coote's Achilles side can do.

Achilles thrashed relegated Grundisburgh 12-2 in midweek and will be confident of getting the upper hand over Bramford United this weekend. They still have to travel to Benhall and Henley, as well as entertain Bourne Vale in three of their final five games, which on paper is a far tougher run-in than Cranes.

With Wenhaston and Grundisburgh now officially relegated, there is little at the bottom of the table to fight for apart from pride and looking ahead to next season.

Other fixtures: East Bergholt v Cops, Haughley v Westerfield and Wenhaston v Capel

LISTEN: Take your pick. 23 Non-league podcasts here, including many personalities from the SIL

Meanwhile Old Newton will be back playing senior football next season and the race for the other place is between Bildeston and Sporting 87.

Sporting are currently in second, but Bildeston are just three points behind with two games in hand. This weekend Bildeston are at home to Ransomes, Sporting have no game.

Indeed Sporting don't play for another two weeks, their final game of the season is on May 5... at champions Old Newton!

