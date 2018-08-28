Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Katy Sandalls: Women’s football isn’t normal? Oh please, do grow up!

PUBLISHED: 18:01 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:20 13 November 2018

Manchester United and England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain was name checked in Doctor Who this week Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Manchester United and England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain was name checked in Doctor Who this week Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

This month, Katy Sandalls looks at how a brief moment on TV shows how far attitudes have changed about women’s football – and how far they still have to go.

“Siobhan Chamberlain with the goal kick for England.” An observant piece of information, if unremarkable, when coming from the lips of a professional commentator – but ten times as powerful when spoken by a character on a TV show watched by millions of people around the world.

This week an episode of BBC’s Doctor Who managed in a few seconds something which those interested in women’s football have been trying to do for years.

Make it normal.

I’ve spoken before about the sort of rudeness and just plain discrimination women’s football seems to receive, especially online.

The same old people bleating on about how women can’t play, women shouldn’t commentate blah blah blah.

For these people nothing about women’s football is normal. Football, they say, is a men’s game best played by men with the voice of more men describing it.

I have no problem with men’s football – up the Posh – but what I do have a problem with is people thinking other types of football that aren’t played by men are less valid.

You wouldn’t tell your local non-league side that they were less valid than a Premier League team? If you did you’d probably know how well that would go down quite quickly.

Only this week did a young girl in Wales hit the headlines after it was alleged that she was told that she couldn’t play football at school because it was for boys and was instead told she should try a “girl sport”.

Oh do tell. Tell me what a “girl sport” is? Please I am begging to know.

Presumably it is one that it is “normal” for a girl to play? Grow up.

But what if the girl could choose what was normal or what if people opened their eyes to what normal could be or what if we just didn’t judge people by what they did but the sort of person they were?

That last one is perhaps a bit of a pipe dream but what Doctor Who did on Sunday was perhaps the second idea. It made the mention of England and Man United goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain completely normal in conversation.

Her mention wasn’t integral to the plot line but a part of the show but fitted neatly into the section of the show.

The show’s creators could have substituted her name for Jordan Pickford or Joe Hart or even David Seaman names that lots of people know – and sometimes like to forget.

If they had it wouldn’t have had the same potential impact. Mention Chamberlain and people who know who she is are excited to hear her name, and those who don’t look her up online.

Now scale that up by the amount of people globally who will be hearing Yaz utter the name Siobhan Chamberlain.

You can’t pay for such nods.

Chamberlain herself was more than flattered with the reference, remarking herself that: “Me taking goal kicks for England… now that is some time travel.”

Despite not having had many minutes for England of late the reference shows how mainstream the sport is becoming and that it has started to become a normal, valid part of conversation.

It’s something that is even more integral when it comes to the younger generation.

Again, this is where a mention in Doctor Who can be key because of its family audience.

It’s only with exposure, even if it is small step by small step like this, that we can ensure the next generation actively support the women’s game and help it to grow.

With their support we can break down barriers that frankly shouldn’t exist in 2018.

So Doctor Who keep doing what your doing. And other shows take note!

In local news Ipswich Wanderers shared some sad news last week that they would be withdrawing from the Eastern Region Women’s Football League, the fifth step of the women’s footballing pyramid.

Writing on Twitter the team said it was a “sad decision” that they were making “due to a consistent unavailability of players to fulfill fixtures”.

All the best to the club and players at this difficult time.

And good luck to everyone taking part in the next round of the Suffolk Women’s County Cup.

I know many of the games were closely fought in the first round. If you couldn’t make it down last month then please do go and support your local side.

If you have some news to share about women’s football in the area then do get in touch by either emailing me katy.sandalls@archant.co.uk or tweeting me @katysandalls.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

32 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

54 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide