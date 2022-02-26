New Kesgrave sports facility will 'give pleasure for many years to come'

Kesgrave War Memorial and Community Centre have opened a new all weather sports pitch Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Sports and activities in Kesgrave have been given a boost with the installation of a new multi-sports surface at the town's conference centre.

Kesgrave War Memorial Community and Conference Centre (KWMCC) celebrated the opening of its new all-weather multi-sports surface on February 25, after deciding to renew the area during the lockdown period.

With help from local charity SPARK, which supports sports, amenity and recreational projects that benefit the Kesgrave community, the new facilities are ready to be used by a range of groups and teams.

The pitch is suitable for all manner of sports and activities, with netball, walking football and cricket planned Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

General manager of KWMCC Stuart Lawson said: "This is a wonderful day and so good to see this plan come to fruition, especially over this difficult period for so many people over the last two years.

"With the help of staff and trustees we are so pleased to offer these brand-new facilities to the residents of Kesgrave, surrounding areas and beyond.

"We also very much thank the match funding from SPARK and their ongoing support for the local area.

"This brand-new all-weather pitch is accessible for all.

"It is the home for tots groups, children summer camps, five-a-side football, as well as netball, cricket and walking football to cover a wide range of sports and activities suitable for all ages."

The pitch was funded with help from SPARK, which supports sports and recreation in Kesgrave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

David Steward, chairman of SPARK, said: "This new pitch is exactly the sort of funding we are pleased to support as it will give pleasure for many years to come."

KWMCC was awarded £6,000 after reaching the final of the 2021 Persimmon Homes' Building Futures community campaign - which aims to promote children's health and sport in the UK.

The winnings were put towards the sports surface, which is the latest improvement made at the centre since the team said that enforced lockdowns prompted them to look at how to better the facilities.

The pitch will be used by a wide variety of groups - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The tennis courts were upgraded in September 2020 and a new petanque court and a cricket scoreboard were installed.

The centre has been serving the local community for more than 50 years.