Kesgrave ultra-marathon adds fun run to the event

The Kesgrave Kruisers are a running club for everyone of any ability and are thrilled to be part of the new fun run Picture: KESGRAVE KRUISERS Archant

A new ultra-marathon being held in Kesgrave has added a fun run to its schedule for adults and children in honour of a running club from the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans for the Run Or Cycle Challenge, which takes in Foxhall Stadium, were announced recently.

MORE: ROC Challenge coming to Foxhall Stadium

Race director Greg Cooper has now confirmed the event on Saturday, November 9 will have a Kesgrave Kruisers Fun Run for juniors and youths aged 17 or under.

You may also want to watch:

It will consist of a one-mile time trial and will include the legendary stadium track.

Kevin Ward, club spokesman, said: "Kesgrave Kruisers is a friendly running group aimed at bringing people together, so we are really pleased to lead these new ROC Challenge runs that will enable a wide range of the community to be part of a running event experience."

An additional One Lap Run will have a 3.5km course for adults and is a mini version of the time trial.

To find out more about the event, click here.