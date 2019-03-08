Kesgrave ultra-marathon adds fun run to the event
PUBLISHED: 11:23 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 22 October 2019
A new ultra-marathon being held in Kesgrave has added a fun run to its schedule for adults and children in honour of a running club from the town.
Plans for the Run Or Cycle Challenge, which takes in Foxhall Stadium, were announced recently.
Race director Greg Cooper has now confirmed the event on Saturday, November 9 will have a Kesgrave Kruisers Fun Run for juniors and youths aged 17 or under.
It will consist of a one-mile time trial and will include the legendary stadium track.
Kevin Ward, club spokesman, said: "Kesgrave Kruisers is a friendly running group aimed at bringing people together, so we are really pleased to lead these new ROC Challenge runs that will enable a wide range of the community to be part of a running event experience."
An additional One Lap Run will have a 3.5km course for adults and is a mini version of the time trial.
