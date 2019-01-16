SIL preview: ‘We are in the last chance saloon’, admits Squirrell, as Grundisburgh face the drop

Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell

Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell admits his side’s long tenure in the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division is hanging by a thread.

The village side are bottom of the table, with just one win all season.

They have four points and are eight points behind third-bottom Leiston St Margarets, who they play next week. On Saturday Grundisburgh travel to East Bergholt.

It’s a tough situation for Squirrell and all at Grundisburgh who, over the decades have been one of, if not the, most successful side in the League.

“We are now in the last chance saloon, there is no doubt about that,” Squirrell said.

“We have away games at East Bergholt this weekend and Leiston next weekend.

“Certainly we have to beat Leiston to stand any chance of staying up and at least we have new signings coming in to start this Saturday.

“Rene Swann came out of retirement against Claydon last week and gave us more threat up front with leading scorer Niall Hobson. Swann scored after just two minutes and we played very well first half, even though we ended up losing.

“But it remains to be seen how many more games he can help us out.”

Wenhaston are the other team in the relegation positions and they have a huge clash at home to Leiston St Margarets this weekend. A win for Leiston will maroon both Wenhaston and Grundisburgh even further.

The current top six all won last weekend but that won’t happen this weekend, as leaders Henley travel to fourth-placed Benhall St Mary in a big game.

Haughley continue to impress and they travel to a Coplestonians side who were undone at Achilles last weekend.

Achilles, meanwhile remain five points behind Henley in third, but with two games in hand. The Ipswich-based side travel to Trimley Red Devils.

Crane Sports and Bourne Vale are still on the peripheries of the title chase, Cranes are at Claydon, while Bourne entertain Bramford United. Capel suffered a blow last weekend, with defeat at Henley. They travel to Westerfield.

Old Newton continue to lead the way in Division One, but were pegged to a 1-1 draw with a resurgent Stanton last weekend.

On Saturday, Old Newton, who are three points clear at the top over Bildeston, although Bildeston have a game in hand, entertain Saxmundham Sports.

Bildeston entertain third-placed Bacton.