Hadleigh lose out in final minutes as Kirkley & Pakefield do it again!

PUBLISHED: 19:50 23 December 2018

Kirkley & Pakefield 3 Hadleigh 2

Hadleigh made the long trip to Walmer Road looking to build on last week’s home draw with Haverhill, but the hosts had other ideas as they came from behind to take the points leaving Hadleigh without any festive cheer, writes John Chenery.

The first half action saw both teams testing each other as played switch from end to end with both defences sound.

James Ross for Hadleigh saw a long range effort held by ‘keeper Alex Blowers before a free kick from Kirkley’s Jordan Haverson was just over

On 28 minutes good Hadleigh play saw Romario Dunne’s shot on the turn safely held by Blowers.

Hadleigh ‘keeper Nick Punter made a fine diving save from a Kyle Haylock free kick, before Kirkley’s Kaiden Goldspink squandered a chance from a free kick with his shot going over.

This saw both teams go in even at the interval.

Kirkley attacked from the restart taking a 59th minute lead when Ross King netted at close range as Hadleigh failed to clear from a corner.

From the restart Kyle Cassell raced clear to put Hadleigh back on level terms.

Hadleigh took a 64th minute lead when Brett Crisp’s shot went in through a crowded Kirkley area.

LISTEN: To Hadleigh boss Shane Wardley on The Non League Podcast

Hadleigh then had a good spell as they looked to increase their lead but Kirkley broke clear to level on 81 minutes when Jack Herbert fired in a low shot as Hadleigh’s defence failed to deal with the attack.

As in the previous meeting earlier in the season, Kirkley snatched victory in the last minute as Hadleigh’s defence again failed to clear the danger which saw Kaiden Goldspink’s low drive beat the outstretched ‘keeper Punter to see Hadleigh throwing away a valuable point as a draw looked the certain outcome.

Hadleigh entertain Stowmarket Town at Millfield on Boxing Day.

Also in Thurlow Premier, Newmarket enjoyed a fine victory over Wroxham, while Great Yarmouth kept up their good recent form, the bottom-placed club winning 2-1 at Haverhill Rovers.

There was a seven-goal thriller at King George V, where Whitton beat Fram 4-3.











