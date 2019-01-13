Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Leiston grab revenge with win over St Neots

13 January, 2019 - 13:26
Patrick Brothers, centre, was the star man in Leiston's win over St Neots Town. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Patrick Brothers, centre, was the star man in Leiston's win over St Neots Town. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Archant

Evo-Stik Central Premier League

Leiston 2

St Neots Town 0

Leiston avenged Tuesday evening’s 2-0 defeat at St Neots by winning this return encounter very comfortably, against what amounted to be a struggling Cambridgeshire side, in a match which saw both sides end with 10 men.

The win keeps Stuart Boardley’s team’s play-off aspirations in focus, whilst the visitors languish firmly in the relegation zone.

This was hardly a vintage display from the home side, but it was nevertheless a hardworking performance that produced the moments of quality that earned these vital points, in front of over 200 spectators at Victory Road.

There were three changes from Tuesday’s game. Joe Jefford returned to the starting line up, as did Noel Aitkens, whilst manager Boardley made a surprise seasonal debut in midfield. Leading marksmen Matt Blake was sidelined feeling unwell.

Gary Wharton should have put the visitors ahead on three minutes but shot wide in front of goal.

Noel Aitkens was on target for Leiston in their win. Photo: PAUL VOLLERNoel Aitkens was on target for Leiston in their win. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Thereafter, Leiston dominated the early play, but suffered a set back in the 20th minute when Harry Knights was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Jordon Norville-Williams.

The home side almost went ahead when Kyle Hammond’s corner was headed on to the upright by skipper Tom Bullard. However, they took the lead on 30 minutes.

Manager Boardley, leading from the front, produced a sweeping pass that sent man of the match Patrick Brothers rampaging down the left, cutting in and dispatching a sublime angled shot over Finlay Iron inside his far post.

St Neots barely looked capable of engaging Marcus Garnham in the home goal, despite the numerical advantage, as the first half ended.

A second red card was administered in the 53rd minute to the visitors’ Devante Stanley for another high tackle.

Christy Finch struck a decent shot just past the post, but the home side made it two in the 57th minute with the best move of the match. Hammond started proceedings on the right and the play was switched diagonally to the left embracing half a dozen passes that culminated with a fine cross that Aitkins drove home from close range.

There was plenty of promise displayed following the introduction of young substitutes Will Davies and Harrison Bacon – who was making his first league appearance – as Leiston continued to dictate the game, although a late flurry from the visitors saw Garnham save from Wharton.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich café owner wants people to take a ‘kinder approach to how we live’

Anna Matthews from La Tour Cycle Cafe and Lucie Clayton who was donating items to the Giving Hub Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Leiston grab revenge with win over St Neots

Patrick Brothers, centre, was the star man in Leiston's win over St Neots Town. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Van allegedly stopped with four passengers in front seat

Police said they stopped the van on an Ipswich road to find the front seat overcrowded Picture: NSRAPT

Car seized after ‘unsupervised learner driver’ stopped in Ipswich

The roads policing team stopped the learner driver in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

North Stander: ‘We will still struggle. But we’re not dead and buried just yet’

James Collins was immense in Town's crucial 1-0 win over Rotherham. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists