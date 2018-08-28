Leiston well beaten by super Stourbridge

Stourbridge substitute Kaiman Anderson celebrates his goal at Leiston. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Leiston 0 Stourbridge 3 Leiston lost again at home and dropped to 10th in the league table as an excellent Stourbridge side left with all three points, writes Craig Cooper.

At times in this contest, the home side played very well but couldn’t convert the good chances they created.

Marcus Garnham and Tom Bullard were injured, so in came Charlie Beckwith and Harry Knights, while Patrick Brothers came in for Robert Eagle and Noel Aitkens replaced Ashley Nicholls.

Stourbridge, who reached the FA Cup Third Round two seasons ago, started off well and Robbie Thompson-Brown was denied by a good Knights block. Beckwith easily gathered the same player’s free kick moments later, while Joe Jefford headed over Byron Lawrence’s free kick for Leiston’s first chance.

Patrick Brothers’ deft header set Jake Reed away, but James Wren in the visitors goal saved well.

Then Aaron Forde put Stourbridge ahead in the 20th minute as he was given time to unleash a strike into Beckwith’s bottom right hand corner. Before the break, Brothers fired over for Leiston and Byron Lawrence had a shot blocked, while Knights headed wide.

Leiston started well in the second half and worked a couple of good opportunities, but Stourbridge soon doubled their lead. The lively Luke Benbow got away from Joe Jefford and dribbled into the penalty area to once again give Beckwith no chance.

Christy Finch went narrowly wide with a free kick, and an excellent Kyle Hammond cross couldn’t be turned into the net and Hammond was unlucky not to score a few moments later as his shot was blocked.

Lawrence was foiled by Wren and Forde shot way over crossbar as time was running out. Leon Broadhurst struck the crossbar when well placed for Stourbridge and Rob Eagle cleared off the line, with the midfielder, who had just come on as sub, having to be replaced.

The game was made safe for Stourbridge in the first minute of added on time as sub Kaiman Anderson finished off a good team move. Beckwith saved well late on from the same player as the points headed back to the West Midlands.