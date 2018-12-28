Partly Cloudy

‘We need to go on a run’ - Leiston assistant Head targets climb up table

28 December, 2018 - 11:54
Leiston players celebrate their winner against Needham Market on Boxing Day. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Leiston return to Victory Road again tomorrow as Hertfordshire club Royston Town visit, writes Craig Cooper.

Seb Dunbar (left) and Leiston host Royston this weekend. Photo: BEN POOLEYSeb Dunbar (left) and Leiston host Royston this weekend. Photo: BEN POOLEY

After the 2-1 win against Suffolk rivals Needham Market on Boxing Day, Leiston are now 11th in the Evo-Stik Central Premier League table, with Royston sitting just one place below the Blues and one point behind.

In August, the Blues beat Royston 5-2 with Patrick Brothers, Christy Finch, Seb Dunbar, Jake Reed and Matt Blake all on target.

“We were very pleased the way we started against Needham Market on Boxing Day”, Leiston assistant manager David Head said.

“We got our goal but then sat back and conceded a very soft goal from a set piece. I didn’t think there was too much to choose between the two sides in the second half.

“It needed a bit of quality to win it and we got it with Ashley Nicholls heading home Kyle Hammond’s corner.

“It was a great result as Needham have been on a great run lately. As for ourselves, we need to go on a run now and build on all the positives aspects after the Boxing Day win.”

Noel Aitkens is a doubt once again for the match and faces a late fitness test, while Ashley Nicholls is unavailable. Otherwise, Head and manager Stuart Boardley have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Head continued: “Royston are a big side and their form has been patchy of late which hasn’t helped with the injury problems they have had. We now go into the match with a positive mindset and look forward to carrying on this form in the new year.”

This is Leiston’s last match in 2018 before they head to Lowestoft Town on New Years Day and travel to King’s Lynn Town on Saturday 5th January.

Leiston Reserves make the trip to Ipswich Wanderers this afternoon in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North. It will be their first game in two weeks as last week’s scheduled home match with Haverhill Borough was postponed. The Reserves start 2019 hosting Diss Town at Victory Road.

- Elsewhere in the Evostik Central Premier, eighth-placed Needham Market travel to Hitchin Town, while Lowestoft head to St Ives Town.

