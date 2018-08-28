Overcast

Leiston bid to continue unbeaten run at Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 12:14 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 31 December 2018

Leiston's Noel Aitkens celebrates his goal in the 1-1 draw with Royston with his team mates. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston's Noel Aitkens celebrates his goal in the 1-1 draw with Royston with his team mates. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston start 2019 with a spring in their step having gone their last four matches unbeaten, writes Craig Cooper.

Having gained another point at home to Royston Town on Saturday, the Blues head to Lowestoft Town to begin the new year (3pm ko).

The draw on Saturday moved Leiston up to 10th, with the Suffolk side now 11 points clear of the drop zone and just five points off third spot in an extremely tight Evo-Stik Southern Premier League Central.

The Trawlerboys are 18th out of 22 in the league. They are one point and two places outside the drop zone after drawing 0-0 at St Ives Town at the weekend.

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley said after the stalemate with Royston: “We were generally very pleased with the way we played on Saturday. It’s arguably the best we have played since we beat Biggleswade at the start of November.

“I felt we bossed the game from the first minute but fell foul of not turning that dominance into goals which is the only real criticism we have of the players.

“The atmosphere in the ground was also fantastic as the crowd seemed to be feeding off the performance of the players.”

Dominic Docherty and Rob Eagle remain out injured, but Ashley Nicholls is available for the match.

Boardley continued: “We enter the Lowestoft match unbeaten in four matches and are confident following some good performances but realise that form goes out the window in local derbies.

“Some of Lowestoft’s performances have merited a little more than their results have indicated in recent games so we know it will be a stern test. If we play with some of the positivity and commitment that we have shown recently however we are hopeful of a result New Years Day.”

Leiston visit third-placed King’s Lynn Town on Saturday before travelling to St Neots Town next Tuesday night.

The Reserves beat Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday 2-1 at Humber Doucy Lane. First half goals from Jac Garrard and Louie Bloom helped them to the three points. They host Diss Town in their next match this coming Saturday at Victory Road.

