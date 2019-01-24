In-form Hitchin will offer Leiston a good test at Victory Road

Victory Road plays host to Leiston and Hitchin Town this weekend in an important game for both sides in the Evo-Stik Southern Central Premier Division, 3pm kick-off, writes Craig Cooper

Stuart Boardley’s Blues have only lost two matches in their last nine league games, but did lose last Saturday at Rushall Olympic 2-0.

The defeat leaves the Suffolk club eight points off the play-offs.

Hitchin are 18th in the table, two places and four points above Lowestoft Town who currently sit in the final relegation spot. However, the Canaries’ recent form has been good, beating both Stourbridge and King’s Lynn in the space of five days at Top Field to ease their relegation fears.

The reverse fixture in November ended 2-2, with Isaac Galliford putting Hitchin in front before goals from centre-half duo Joe Jefford and Tom Bullard put Leiston ahead.

However, Ezra Forde levelled in the third minute of added-on time as both teams had to settle for a point.

Reflecting on the Rushall defeat last weekend, Leiston’s Kyle Hammond said: “We were not at our best last week.

“When you concede two goals in a minute, it was always going to be an uphill battle.

“We had lots of possession in the second period but we had no end product at the end of it.

“Being at home against Hitchin should be an advantage and we need to play like we did against St Neots, with every player needing to be on his game.

“We are a bit complacent at the moment, and need to be more consistent from now until the end of the season.”

Defender Harry Knights is yet again suspended, serving his second match of a three game ban, while Dominic Docherty is still injured and Ashley Nichollls is unavailable.

Leiston have a long away Southern League trip to Alvechurch on Tuesday night before they travel to Biggleswade Town next Saturday, again in a League fixture.

There is no match for the Reserves today but they return to league action next weekend as they welcome Ipswich Wanderers to Victory Road.