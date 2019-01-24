Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

In-form Hitchin will offer Leiston a good test at Victory Road

24 January, 2019 - 11:58
Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Victory Road plays host to Leiston and Hitchin Town this weekend in an important game for both sides in the Evo-Stik Southern Central Premier Division, 3pm kick-off, writes Craig Cooper

Stuart Boardley’s Blues have only lost two matches in their last nine league games, but did lose last Saturday at Rushall Olympic 2-0.

The defeat leaves the Suffolk club eight points off the play-offs.

Hitchin are 18th in the table, two places and four points above Lowestoft Town who currently sit in the final relegation spot. However, the Canaries’ recent form has been good, beating both Stourbridge and King’s Lynn in the space of five days at Top Field to ease their relegation fears.

The reverse fixture in November ended 2-2, with Isaac Galliford putting Hitchin in front before goals from centre-half duo Joe Jefford and Tom Bullard put Leiston ahead.

Leiston's Kyle Hammond, right, in action Photo: BEN POOLEYLeiston's Kyle Hammond, right, in action Photo: BEN POOLEY

However, Ezra Forde levelled in the third minute of added-on time as both teams had to settle for a point.

Reflecting on the Rushall defeat last weekend, Leiston’s Kyle Hammond said: “We were not at our best last week.

“When you concede two goals in a minute, it was always going to be an uphill battle.

“We had lots of possession in the second period but we had no end product at the end of it.

“Being at home against Hitchin should be an advantage and we need to play like we did against St Neots, with every player needing to be on his game.

“We are a bit complacent at the moment, and need to be more consistent from now until the end of the season.”

Defender Harry Knights is yet again suspended, serving his second match of a three game ban, while Dominic Docherty is still injured and Ashley Nichollls is unavailable.

Leiston have a long away Southern League trip to Alvechurch on Tuesday night before they travel to Biggleswade Town next Saturday, again in a League fixture.

There is no match for the Reserves today but they return to league action next weekend as they welcome Ipswich Wanderers to Victory Road.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

8 places where you can celebrate Burns Night 2019

Scottish marching band at city parade

In-form Hitchin will offer Leiston a good test at Victory Road

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Prices at ‘super budget’ easyHotel rise following opening

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel will also be home to a coffee shop on the ground floor. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

We have had snow in Ipswich today - but the flurry was short lived

Frosty morning in Raydon. Picture: LEIA BARNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists