Leiston confidence is on a high as they make long trip to Rushall Olympic

Leiston's Tom Bullard, faces a late fitness test for the trip to Rushall. Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Stuart Boardley’s Leiston travel to Rushall Olympic tomorrow afternoon as they make the trip to Walsall to face Rushall Olympic in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central Division (kick off 3 o’clock), writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues have moved up to 10th place in recent weeks, losing just one match in eight league games.

“I was really pleased with the spirit we showed last weekend, particularly as we had been beaten by St Neots four days before and the fact we went down to ten men early in the game,” Boardley said.

“Despite this setback, we felt we dominated the match and fully deserved the win and subsequent clean sheet.

“But Rushall Olympic have only been beaten once since the turn of the year with their last two games resulting in two wins so they will be tough opponents.

“We, however, have a fantastic and exciting squad despite the injury issues and have a lot of younger players with a chance to shine.

“We are high on confidence at the moment just as Rushall should be so it promises to be an entertaining clash and one we believe we are more than capable of winning.”

Dominic Docherty remains out injured for the Blues, while Ashley Nicholls (unavailable) and Harry Knights (suspended) will also miss the game.

Jake Reed is playing for the Reserves, while Tom Bullard and Matt Blake face late fitness tests.

However, Robert Eagle will be back in the squad, featuring for the first time since the start of December and Christy Finch will be looking to make his 150th club appearance for the club.

Meanwhile, back at Victory Road, Leiston Reserves host Harleston Town in the Thurlow Nunn First Division One North.

The Reserves completed an excellent 6-2 win at Haverhill Borough last week but will face a tough test in Harleston who sit top of the league, four points above Mulbarton Wanderers in second position.

The Reserves currently sit 12th with 26 points from 21 games.

It’s the first of four consecutive home matches in the league for Ian Cornworth’s side, as Ipswich Wanderers, Mulbarton Wanderers and Wisbech St Mary visit in the coming weeks to Victory Road.