Leiston fail to make their possession count although they come back from two-down at basement side Bedworth

PUBLISHED: 19:29 16 December 2018

Christy Finch and Jake Reed on target at Bedworth for Leiston. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Christy Finch and Jake Reed on target at Bedworth for Leiston. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Archant

Bedworth United 2 Leiston 2

Leiston made their first-ever visit to Bedworth United looking for three points against a team without a league win this season.

Manager Boardley made three changes from last Saturday’s line-up with Joe Jefford and Matt Rutterford both unavailable, being replaced by Harry Knights and Robert Keys, making his first start since his recent move from Brightlingsea. Matt Blake was preferred to Christy Finch, to partner Jake Reed up front.

Leiston made the worse possible start conceding after one minute 34 seconds when goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith and defender Tom Bullard has a misunderstanding on the 18 yard line which saw home striker Gibson able to walk the ball into an unguarded net.

Reed and Kyle Hammond both went close with headers, but Leiston despite having the vast majority of possession were not turning this into creating chances.

On 35 minutes Beckwith saved well from Bedworth’s Rowe who struck his free kick from the edge of the area well.

In the 44th minute, from an almost identical position on the edge of the area, Rowe elected to cross the ball to the far post where inexplicably Leiston’s Patrick Brothers chested the ball into his own net.

As the torrential rain continued to fall, Leiston continued to dominate possession and in the 56th minute Hammond’s corner was bundled home by Reed to reduce the arrears.

Blake then struck a 25-yarder destined for the bottom corner but Martin in the home goal produced a fine save.

In the 66th minute Blake rounded Martin but his goal bound shot was cleared off the line by Whitmore.

Boardley introduced Finch and Will Davies as Leiston sought an equaliser and possibly even a winner.

He was rewarded when in the 81st minute Finch broke free and fired into the bottom corner for the equaliser.

The final ten minutes saw Leiston pressing but they were unable to convert this pressure into a goal.

At the final whistle both teams would have been disappointed, Bedworth for not holding on to a 2-0 half time lead and Leiston for dropping two points with individual errors and failure to convert possession into goals proving costly.

