Leiston rue not being able to beat 10-man Coalville despite Matt Blake’s double

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 December 2018

Leiston's Matt Blake, at the double for his side on Saturday. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston's Matt Blake, at the double for his side on Saturday. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Coalville Town 2 Leiston 2

With the game kicking off at 1.30pm due to floodlight issues at Coalville it was the home team who started the game the brightest with Wright and McGlinchey both going close.

In the 14th minute Coalville goalkeeper Walton miscued a clearance to Kyle Hammond who saw Walton was off his line and tried a 40 yard lob which went narrowly over the crossbar.

Coalville took the lead after 25 minutes when the Leiston defence failed to clear the ball and Berridge found the bottom left corner firing his shot across Marcus Garnham.

Freeman should have increased the home team’s lead after 31 minutes when unmarked he headed over the bar from 10 yards out.

Freeman’s day was to get worse two minutes later when he was sent off for pulling back Jake Reed as he broke clear of the Coalville defence.

Even with ten men it was Coalville who looked the more likely to score with Garnham making a fine double save from Wright as the half-time whistle approached.

The game appeared to turn in Leiston’s favour in the opening five minutes of the second half as Matt Blake scored twice.

The first followed good work from Reed and for the second he latched on to a great pass from Hammond.

In the 63rd minute it was Blake who broke free of the Coalville defence once again, but on a heavy pitch he was closed down by Thomas and Walton made the save.

This was to prove costly as just a minute later as a minute later Berridge went past two Leiston players unchallenged and his cross to the far post was met on the half volley by Shaw who finished with a great strike.

It was Coalville who looked more likely to go on and get a winner with Shaw and Mitchell failing to find the target when well placed.

Leiston’s man of the match, Hammond, made Walton produce a fine save with five minutes remaining, and from the resulting corner Coalville managed to clear the ball after a scramble in the penalty area.

Leiston will be disappointed to have played against ten men for an hour and, having taken the lead, not to take all three points.

