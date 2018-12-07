Leiston face tough test as they host high-flying Stourbridge

Noel Aitkens will return for Leiston Photo: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

Leiston look to get back to winning ways tomorrow afternoon when second-placed Stourbridge visit Victory Road, writes Craig Cooper.

Patrick Brothers is fully fit again for Leiston. Picture: JAMES BASS Patrick Brothers is fully fit again for Leiston. Picture: JAMES BASS

The Blues slipped to eighth in the league table last Saturday as they were defeated 4-1 at home by AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Noel Aitkens will return to the side after being suspended last weekend, whilst Patrick Brothers is now fully fit after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Ashley Nicholls is unavailable, while Dominic Docherty is still out injured. Charlie Beckwith has also been called back into the squad after Marcus Garnham went off with a calf problem last week.

Leiston manager Stuart Boardley said: “I thought we were good first half last Saturday against AFC Rushden & Diamonds without no end product. “We dominated the first period and found ourselves 2-0 down. Christy Finch then scored a good free kick.

“We huffed and puffed second period and Marcus going off is unfortunate and frustrating because we have had a sub keeper all season on the bench but didn’t on Saturday.”

Stourbridge have 38 points from 18 matches this season, and are level with leaders Kettering Town on goal difference, but have have played two games more.

Of tomorrow’s match, Boardley added: “Stourbridge will be a difficult game, they are going well and are a strong side. I think as a club we perform better as underdogs.

“I think in this league players are more physically athletic, opposed to the Bostik Premier where teams are more technically gifted.

“Our team is full of technically gifted players, but that doesn’t always suit the style of football in the Evo-Stik league and we need to adapt to it.”

After today, Leiston head to Bedworth United next Saturday before travelling to Alvechurch a week on Tuesday and then to Coalville Town on Saturday December 22.

The Reserves are also in action this afternoon as they visit AFC Sudbury Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North. The Reserves currently sit in 12th place in the league and a win could see them move up to 10th spot.