Leiston need to end their bad habit of conceding late goals

Leiston players line-up ready to run onto the pitch before Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Hitchin Town. The Blues are at Beaconsfield in the FA Trophy this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Leiston boss, Stuart Boardley, was disappointed with his side’s overall performance during Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at lowly Hitchin Town, but he doesn’t want that below-par display to affect them at Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy tomorrow afternoon.

The Blues leaked an injury-time equaliser at Top Field, with Ezra Forde bundling home from a free-kick to rescue a point for the Canaries, and so deny the Suffolk visitors two points.

Leiston are still well-placed in fourth spot, in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Central, but tomorrow’s hosts are going well at the same level – Beaconsfield are currently seventh in the Southern League Premier South, which is also at Step Three.

“The most frustrating thing was that we got ourselves in front and then conceded a silly free-kick right at the death, and again we can’t defend it,” rued Boardley, with reference to Tuesday night.

“I wouldn’t lay the blame necessarily on the back four, but we have somehow got to get out of the mould of conceding late goals, when we are under pressure.

Leiston's Jake Reed, right, who could return to the side after injury in the FA Trophy tie at Beaconsfield. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Leiston's Jake Reed, right, who could return to the side after injury in the FA Trophy tie at Beaconsfield. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

“When you are 2-1 up going into the last five minutes against a side struggling near the bottom, you have to see those games out. It is game-management, and we haven’t been able to do that well enough in the last two games.

“But we must not be too disheartened with Tuesday night.

“We’ve got to learn from it, but also forget about it. If we can start like how we played for 30 minutes of the second half, then I’m sure we will be fine. But we can’t be sloppy and not get into the game and then just expect to progress in the Trophy.

“The sign of a good team is one that still wins when playing badly, and we are not quite there at the moment. That’s what we need to aim for,” added Boardley.

Leiston have been hampered by injuries and suspensions this week, and there are a few ins-and-outs for tomorrow afternoon’s third round qualifying tie.

Kyle Hammond will return from suspension, but Tom Bullard is unavailable (at a wedding) and midfielder Matt Rutterford is suspended for one game.

“We’ve got a few out, and we are trying to bring in a few,” said Boardley.

“Patrick Borthers and Dominic Docherty have been out injured recently, and I don’t’ think they will be fit for the weekend.

“But Jake Reed has got a chance.”