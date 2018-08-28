Leiston need to end their bad habit of conceding late goals

Overcast

PUBLISHED: 13:16 23 November 2018

Leiston players line-up ready to run onto the pitch before Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Hitchin Town. The Blues are at Beaconsfield in the FA Trophy this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Leiston players line-up ready to run onto the pitch before Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Hitchin Town. The Blues are at Beaconsfield in the FA Trophy this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Leiston boss, Stuart Boardley, was disappointed with his side’s overall performance during Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at lowly Hitchin Town, but he doesn’t want that below-par display to affect them at Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy tomorrow afternoon.

The Blues leaked an injury-time equaliser at Top Field, with Ezra Forde bundling home from a free-kick to rescue a point for the Canaries, and so deny the Suffolk visitors two points.

Leiston are still well-placed in fourth spot, in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Central, but tomorrow’s hosts are going well at the same level – Beaconsfield are currently seventh in the Southern League Premier South, which is also at Step Three.

“The most frustrating thing was that we got ourselves in front and then conceded a silly free-kick right at the death, and again we can’t defend it,” rued Boardley, with reference to Tuesday night.

“I wouldn’t lay the blame necessarily on the back four, but we have somehow got to get out of the mould of conceding late goals, when we are under pressure.

Leiston's Jake Reed, right, who could return to the side after injury in the FA Trophy tie at Beaconsfield. Picture: PAUL VOLLERLeiston's Jake Reed, right, who could return to the side after injury in the FA Trophy tie at Beaconsfield. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

- Episode Four of Non-League Podcast

“When you are 2-1 up going into the last five minutes against a side struggling near the bottom, you have to see those games out. It is game-management, and we haven’t been able to do that well enough in the last two games.

“But we must not be too disheartened with Tuesday night.

“We’ve got to learn from it, but also forget about it. If we can start like how we played for 30 minutes of the second half, then I’m sure we will be fine. But we can’t be sloppy and not get into the game and then just expect to progress in the Trophy.

“The sign of a good team is one that still wins when playing badly, and we are not quite there at the moment. That’s what we need to aim for,” added Boardley.

Leiston have been hampered by injuries and suspensions this week, and there are a few ins-and-outs for tomorrow afternoon’s third round qualifying tie.

Kyle Hammond will return from suspension, but Tom Bullard is unavailable (at a wedding) and midfielder Matt Rutterford is suspended for one game.

“We’ve got a few out, and we are trying to bring in a few,” said Boardley.

“Patrick Borthers and Dominic Docherty have been out injured recently, and I don’t’ think they will be fit for the weekend.

“But Jake Reed has got a chance.”

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

11:31 Emily Townsend and Amy Gibbons
Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A pupil suspended from Ipswich’s Stoke High School after classmates said he may be as old as 30 is actually an adult, it has been reported.

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

08:48 Dominic Moffitt
A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A traffic cone has appeared above the new “Stonehenge” feature in Ipswich town centre.

Employers have duty of responsibility to help combat domestic abuse

47 minutes ago Tom Potter
Launch of the White Ribbon campaign at county council headquarters, with DCS Eamonn Bridger; chamber of commerce head of communications and campaigns, Paul Simon; county council chief executive, Nicola Beach; cabinet member for health, James Reeder; representatives of Ipswich Town Football Club, Lighthouse Women’s Aid, Leeway Domestic Abuse Services, county council and police Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Frequent absence, missed deadlines and unexplained bruises could all be signs of employees suffering domestic abuse, according to a toolkit recommended for Suffolk businesses.

WATCH: Half price suits and reduced X box games tempt Ipswich shoppers on Black Friday

12:01 Sophie Barnett
Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sale signs adorn shop windows, shoppers are draped with bags and a number of vans are frantically restocking shops – Black Friday has officially arrived in Ipswich.

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

11:50 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

10:01 Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Your Black Friday and weekend weather report

07:53 Dominic Moffitt
We can expect rain and sunshine in equal measure on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Expect a miserable day today wetaher-wise as you hit the shops looking for Black Friday bargains, and tomorrow will be much the same but Sudnay could see a breakthrough.

Gallery Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

07:30 Amy Gibbons
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The new-look Cornhill has been decked out with twinkling Christmas lights as the festive season officially gets underway in Ipswich.

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

06:00 Jessica Hill
Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Running a business can be stressful at the best of times, but it’s particularly so when you’re a single mum of five who is recovering from a traumatic marriage breakdown - and especially when that business is also your home.

Recorded abuse crimes up, but most victims still decline further action

05:30 Tom Potter
About 13% of crime is related to domestic abuse in Suffolk. The same percentage of domestic abuse offences result in charges Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Domestic abuse now accounts for one in every eight Suffolk crimes and almost half of all homicides.

