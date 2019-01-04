Tough test ahead for Leiston as they head to ‘The Walks’ to face King’s Lynn

Leiston's Joe Jefford in the thick of the action and having now made 400 appearances for the Blues.

Leiston face a stern test tomorrow as they travel to ‘The Walks’ to take on King’s Lynn Town (3 o’clock KO), writes Craig Cooper.

After the encouraging 2-1 win at Lowestoft Town on New Year’s Day, the Blues are now ninth in the league table, three points off the final play-off spot and unbeaten in five.

King’s Lynn Town sit in third position currently and are five points clear of Leiston.

Joe Jefford, who signed for Leiston in the summer of 2011, made his 400th club appearance for the side against Lowestoft Town. A fantastic achievement from a loyal player.

“I’m obviously pleased to make my 400th appearance and to mark it with a win on was great’ Jefford said.

“I thought we started slowly against Lowestoft but grew into the game and it could have been four or 5-1 in the end to be honest, but their keeper played well.”

Dominic Docherty and Robert Eagle remain out injured for the Blues, while Ashley Nicholls is unavailable for the match.

“The squad is nearing full strength again and we are now on a run of five games unbeaten,” Jefford added.

“Sometimes in football you need a scrappy win which we got against Needham Market after a few games without a win, but we’ve stuck together and worked hard.

“We always know the quality is there, you just need a little bit of luck at times to go with it.

“In terms of King’s Lynn, they gave us a very tough night when we played them earlier in the campaign and in my opinion were the best side we have played this season.

“They are on a great run of form so it will be a hard game, but we are also in a purple patch at the moment and we go there in good spirits.”

After this weekend’s game, the Blues play St Neots Town twice in a week.

They head to St Neots on Tuesday evening and next Saturday they host them at Victory Road.

Meawhile Leiston Reserves play their first match of 2019 as they host second from bottom Diss Town at Victory Road.

This match also kicks off at 3 o’clock.