Leiston win big Suffolk derby at Lowestoft

01 January, 2019 - 18:14
Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant got the goal for the Trawlerboys in their 2-1 defeat to Leiston. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League Central

Lowestoft Town 1

Leiston 2

Leiston won the big New Year’s Day Suffolk derby, travelling to Lowestoft and coming home with all three points, writes Craig Cooper.

Striker Jake Reed, right, was back in Lowestoft in Leiston colours - and scored for his new team. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOWStriker Jake Reed, right, was back in Lowestoft in Leiston colours - and scored for his new team. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Lowestoft started the better, with Adam Smith’s free kick cleared by Noel Aitkens before Connor Deeks headed straight at Marcus Garnham from the resultant corner.

Leiston’s first real chance came when Patrick Brothers went on a good run and passed to Matt Blake, but his strike was easy for Elvis Putnins in the Trawlerboys’ goal.

Just a couple of minutes later however, the home side took the lead. Leiston failed to clear the danger and Shaun Bammant curled brilliantly over Garnham in the away goal.

Blake had a great chance to level when through one-on-one with the keeper but Putnins saved his effort.

Matt Blake, on the ball, got the winner for Leiston at Lowestoft. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOWMatt Blake, on the ball, got the winner for Leiston at Lowestoft. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Leiston did equalise though in the 37th minute. A free kick was punched away by Putnins and deflected into ex-Lowestoft player Jake Reed’s path and he made no mistake to level the scores.

Blake was just off target moments later before he had another good chance on the stroke of half-time, but Lowestoft cleared off the line.

The second half started much better for Leiston and they took the lead just four minutes into the period. Reed’s through ball found Blake, who controlled well and struck a left footed shot past Putnins.

Moments later, Kyle Hammond and Blake combined well, ending with the former firing just over Putnins’ crossbar.

Ben Fowkes struck from outside the box in Lowestoft’s first real chance of the second half but Garnham was down well to his right hand side.

Then, from a Leiston corner, a crowd of players reacted to a loose ball with Blake just unable to prod home. Leiston had further chances through Reed, Hammond and Brothers, while Blake had a goal chalked off for offside.

Sub Christy Finch brilliantly hooked the ball back into the area in the final minute of the match, but Blake could only find an inspired Putnins.

It mattered not though as Leiston held on to make it five games unbeaten ahead of their trip to high-flying Kings Lynn Town on Saturday.

