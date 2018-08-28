Sunshine and Showers

Mills and Marsden star as Marketmen battle back for draw

PUBLISHED: 13:20 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:20 09 December 2018

Needham's Adam Mills celebrates making it 2-1. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Evo-Stik Southern Premier

Needham Market 3

Banbury United 3

The Marketmen maintained their sixth place in the table following this entertaining match at Bloomfields against the league’s draw specialists, Banbury United, who are enjoying an unbeaten run of six games, writes John Campany.

Needham themselves had been in a rich vein of form before their mid-week defeat at Biggleswade. And this proved another tough encounter – in front of a crowd of 222 – against the Oxfordshire side, who came from behind twice before going ahead, but the home squad’s gritty performance earned parity that keeps them just one place off the play-offs.

The return of Adam Mills after his match day suspension on Tuesday evening proved crucial, with a goal and an assist, but it was man of the match, the versatile Joe Marsden, who brought early success with a stunning strike in the fifth minute.

There appeared no danger when Marsden received the ball wide right. He beat a defender, moving inside before unleashing a terrific left foot shot from 25 yards that powered into the roof of the net.

The Puritans’ Edmund Hotter was then yellow carded for a crude tackle on Callum Sturgess, who shortly after had to be replaced by Luke Ingram, with Marsden moving to the full-back role.

The visitors had a good spell and equalised with a goal on 20 minutes through Steve Diggin, who fired home following a Charlie Wise cross.

Richard Wilkins’ side went ahead again on the half hour when Gareth Heath played in Marsden, who then released to the forward-moving Mills, who rifled home in stride.

Needham’s good work however, was undone in added time before the break, when a hopeful lob from the far right, high into the box, was allowed to go unchallenged and fell at the feet of Diggin, who tapped home from five yards.

The visitors went in front in the 53rd minute when substitute Ravin Shahsi firmly struck home the third.

Needham’s display showed character and determination though, with the subtle skills of Sam Squires particularly catching the eye in midfield.

The 63rd minute equaliser came from a long clearance by keeper Jake Jessup, headed on by Mills into the path of Reece Dobson, who scored.

Needham travel to Weymouth for an FA Trophy tie next Saturday.

133 vehicles seized by police

27 minutes ago Natalie Sadler
133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

Uninsured and unlicensed drivers are being warned that the police will catch up with them after officers seized 133 vehicles in a month.

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

12:33 Suzanne Day
Cheeky elves in Ipswich wrapped a whole living room Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

07:36 Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

‘I’m playing snakes and ladders with my life’ - Woman may be forced to buy medication not available on NHS abroad

12:00 Geraldine Scott
Vicky Moontree, who is struggling to access the drug T3. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A woman who said her life was given back to her by access to a thyroid medication faces paying for the drug abroad as it is not funded by the NHS.

Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

06:59 Russell Cook
Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

100 artworks by Suffolk women that you must see - and they are all in one place

10:06 David Ellesmere
Artist Maggi Hambling is of the 100 woemn who have contributed to the exhibition in Ipswich Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

If the Kiss and Tell exhibition at Christchurch Mansion wasn’t wonderful enough, Ipswich has now got a second must-see show. writes David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

Yesterday, 22:54 Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

A mainline train between Norwich and London was delayed due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

Call for action to curb reliance on police for mental health response

Yesterday, 19:16 Tom Potter
Police investigation centre at Martlesham Heath Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fundamental change has been requested to curtail the “unreasonable” time taken up by police on mental health issues.

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:16 Suzanne Day
Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Enthusiastic anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Ipswich today, encouraging others to speak out about the controversial plans being put forward by PM Theresa May.

