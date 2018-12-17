Sunshine and Showers

‘Completely unreasonable to attempt to play this fixture’ – Needham Market withdraw from the FA Trophy

17 December, 2018 - 11:30
The wet and depressing scene at Weymouth FC's Bob Lucas Stadium, 90 minutes before the sceduled kick-off against Needham Market on Saturday. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Needham Market have withdrawn from the FA Trophy after their request to move the date of their re-arranged first round tie at Weymouth was rejected by the FA.

Groundstaff and roller are at the ready, but the standing water by the touchline is clear evidence of why Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Weymouth was postponed. Picture: CARL MARSTONGroundstaff and roller are at the ready, but the standing water by the touchline is clear evidence of why Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Weymouth was postponed. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The Suffolk side made the long trip to Weymouth on Saturday, only for the match to be postponed at the last minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

The tie was duly re-arranged for tomorrow night but the Marketmen argued that it was unreasonable to expect them to make the trip on a week day and asked for it to be moved to Saturday, or the following Saturday (December 29).

That request was rejected though, so the Suffolk club withdrew from the competition this morning. In a statement on the club website, the club said they have ‘been forced to withdraw’ from the trophy.

It added: “We consider that it is completely unreasonable to attempt to play this fixture on Tuesday 18th December.

“Our players and staff had to take a half day’s leave from their employment on Friday 14th December to travel down to Weymouth. For us to request that our players and staff take a further one and a half or two days leave on Tuesday and Wednesday (18th /19th December) in the week preceding Xmas is considered unfair on them and their employers.

“Having experienced the travelling time on Friday/Saturday (14th/15th) which resulted in a journey slightly in excess of seven hours each way, it would be necessary to leave Needham Market at 11am on Tuesday 18th and arrive back at the club at approximately 05.30 am on the morning of Wednesday 19th.

“Factor in that a number of our players reside in north Norfolk, this would result in additional travelling in excess of one hour for those players, which makes it apparent that two days holiday would be required for them.

“In addition, and after looking at the weather forecast for the south coast area, it is extremely likely that the match will, once again, be postponed.”

‘We don’t go out at night anymore’ – Neighbours react to horror of fatal stabbing in Ipswich

9 minutes ago Adam Howlett
A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich, following the death of a man Picture: ARCHANT

Shocked neighbours in an Ipswich community where a man was stabbed and killed in broad daylight say they do not feel safe living there as a murder probe continues.

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

08:41 Emily Townsend
Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

A murder investigation is under way in Ipswich today after a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

Use of stop and search powers down almost 75% since 2014 reforms

11:31 Tom Potter
Student police officers taking part in stop and search training Picture: IAN BURT

Police use of stop and search powers fell almost 75% in the four years since reforms aimed at more intelligence-led operations and better arrest ratios.

A selection of children’s clothes are being recalled - make sure you don’t own these items

11:30 Megan Aldous
Next stock image Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Unicorn onesies, Christmas Santa hoodies, and a cat hat are among the products currently being recalled.

Investigation launched into Ipswich driving instructor complaints

11:21 Andrew Hirst
The drug testing kit used at roadsides Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Officials are investigating complaints about driving instruction in Ipswich, which follow reports of an instructor testing positive for a class-A drug during a lesson in the town.

Revealed: The best places to eat and drink in Ipswich

07:00 Megan Aldous
Alaturka restaurant in Ipswich has won best restaurant in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

From top notch cafes to fancy restaurants, these are officially the best places to wine and dine in Ipswich.

Full list of roadworks on major roads including A14 and A12

05:30 Jake Foxford
Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Commuters may be held up by roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week – find out if the A12, A14 and A120 will be affected with our traffic and travel guide.

Online retailer ASOS Christmas sales falter

09:10 Jessica Hill
The ASOS distribution centre Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Online retailer Asos has warned over sales and profits after experiencing a “significant deterioration” in trading in the run-up to Christmas.

Laura Ashley, which has stores in Woodbridge and Colchester, is planning to close 40 outlets

09:01 Jessica Hill
A Laura Ashley store Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Laura Ashley is to close around 40 stores, as the company’s new chairman pushes ahead with a fresh vision for the brand which includes expansion in China.

Young carers given special evening by East Anglia’s lottery winners

07:30 Jake Foxford
Jayden got to enjoy the evening off from school work and being a young carer to take part in a massive Christmas party funded by the lottery winners of East Anglia Picture: JAMES ROBINSON

Two national lottery winners are doing their part and getting hands-on for a big Christmas party for young carers in Essex.

