Mildenhall and Felixstowe share points in six-goal thriller

PUBLISHED: 13:45 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:07 30 December 2018

Miles Powell (centre) celebrates after opening the scoring in the sixth minute for Felixstowe in their 3-3 draw at Mildenhall. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD.

Thomas Bradford

Bostik North

Mildenhall Town 3

Felixstowe & Walton United 3

Both Mildenhall and Felixstowe & Walton were looking for a vital three points from this clash at Recreation Way, but in the end were probably happy to take a point each, writes Barry Grossmith.

Seasiders captain Rhys Barber (red, centre) equalises with a header in a crowded penalty area just before half-time at Mildenhall. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

The visitors took the lead on just six minutes when Miles Powell headed home from Callum Bennett’s corner, but it was short-lived with Thomas Debenham equalising a mere three minutes later.

Abouhadje Kousassi put Hall ahead shortly before the break, but Seasiders’ captain Rhys Barber’s header on the stroke of half-time sent both sides in level.

LISTEN: Our cracking non-league podcast!

When Jarid Robson put the home side back in front four minutes into the second half, it looked like Felixstowe’s run of poor form was going to continue but Joe Bloomfield wrapped up the scoring on 66 minutes with the goal of the day, converting a through ball from first Bennett then Jack Ainsley.

Felixstowe's Joe Bloomfield, brother of new assistant manager Danny, equalises for the Seasiders under pressure from Mildenhall Town defender Hugo Atkinson. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Tony Barnes, Felixstowe’s director of football, said: “The first half was dominated by Mildenhall but (Felixstowe) looked a far better side (after the break) when bringing on the energy of Rhys Henry and Jordy Matthews.”

This sentiment was repeated by boss Ian Watson who added: “The attitude of our three on the bench was outstanding; something we now expect. The impact made by all three was superb.”

Despite not picking up all three points, Watson concluded: “We came from behind twice to get a result; something we have not been doing recently.

“I felt that we looked like we were in the ascendancy late on and would get that elusive winner and three points. We asked questions of the squad with not only performances but also attitude, passion and desire.”

Seasiders debutant Louis Donovon-Perry (red) blocks an effort from Mildenhall Town's Jarid Robson in the first half at Mildenhall. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Everyone was happy to see young Louis Donovan-Perry in his first senior game at left back. “He looked stronger as the game went on,” said Barnes, with Watson adding: “He has a bright future ahead of him.”

And so Felixstowe’s battle to steer away from the lower reaches of Bostik North continues with a tough home clash against Coggeshall FC on Saturday. With the spirit shown at Mildenhall, however, a win can’t be far away.

