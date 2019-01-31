Morsley looks for the offensive threat as Sudbury travel to Brentwood

Billy Holland, could be back in the Sudbury team this weekend. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON Archant

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley is looking for a more offensive threat when his side travel to Brentwood this weekend in a Bostik North fixture.

The Yellows have endured a tough January, admittedly up against a tough run of fixtures that have included high-flyers Bowers & Pitsea, Heybridge and Aveley.

But Morsley still wants to witness a ‘positive reaction’ to last week’s defeat at Scraley Road, where the Swifts of Heybridge ran out 2-0 victors.

“After last week’s defeat I want to see a positive reaction at Brentwood on Saturday,” he said.

“Although our second-half performance was not terrible at Heybridge, I feel we need to be a bigger threat offensively.

“Brentwood is always a tough place to go; the pitch is normally not great in the winter and we will need to show a bit of steel and commitment to take anything from the game.”

After a good run of results in December and early January, Sudbury’s recent form has seen them slip to now being 14 points off the top four – fifth place is the final play-off position.

But with Coggeshall stalling somewhat of late, Sudbury are only six points behind the fifth-placed Seedgrowers and the likes of themselves and Bury Town will still fancy their chances should they make a good charge.

Billy Holland and Tom Dettmar were both absent at Scraley Road in last weekend’s defeat and Morsley is hoping both will return.

“I feel that with them missing there were too many changes and I would like to get back to the sort of starting line-up that has brought us success in recent games,” the boss added.

Meanwhile, Mildenhall Town have re-signed striker Matt Hayden from Newmarket Town.

The Recreation Way-based club are fighting hard to avoid a drop back to Step 5, but only have one victory in their last ten Bostik North matches.

Indeed, only goal difference is keeping them out of the bottom two.

This weekend they face Soham Town Rangers at Recreation Way, Hayden has gone straight into the squad.

It’s still a long haul to definite safety for Ricky Cornish’s side who will have to bounce back from last weekend’s last-minute defeat to Basildon United at home.