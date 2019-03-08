Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Gallery

Naked cyclists aim to get noticed in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:31 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 25 June 2019

Getting the message across. Imgae from the World Naked Bike Ride at Clacton in Essex in July 2014. Picture: Steve Waller

Getting the message across. Imgae from the World Naked Bike Ride at Clacton in Essex in July 2014. Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Around 50 people are expected to take part a naked bike ride around Ipswich on July 6 after the event was given the official go-ahead by council bosses.

Naked cyclists on their ride. World Naked Bike Ride at , Clacton, Essex, UK on 19 July 2014. Picture: Steve WallerNaked cyclists on their ride. World Naked Bike Ride at , Clacton, Essex, UK on 19 July 2014. Picture: Steve Waller

Supporters of the World Naked Bike Ride movement recently met with Ipswich Borough Council's Safety Advisory Group to go through the details for the inaugural event.

The event will see undressed cyclists congregate on New Street in Ipswich before pedalling an eight-mile route around town.

Naked cyclist enthusiast Robert Brown, who attended the meeting with the Safety Advisory Group, said it "was over quickly".

"We were expecting to be there for a while but they didn't have an issue and didn't have any concerns at all," he said.

"They praised us for our organisation and wished us success with the event. It was a completely different response to what we first got in Tendring."

A council spokeswomen confirmed the Safety Advisory Group had no objections on safety grounds.

One of the naked cyclists on their ride. World Naked Bike Ride at , Clacton, Essex, UK on 19 July 2014. Picture: Steve WallerOne of the naked cyclists on their ride. World Naked Bike Ride at , Clacton, Essex, UK on 19 July 2014. Picture: Steve Waller

READ MORE: Conservationists name locations in Suffolk where new wildlife road sign could reduce roadkill

As bare as you dare

Similar naked bike ride events have been held across the region for a number of years in Clacton, Chelmsford, Colchester and Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

The first event in East Anglia was in Clacton in 2013 where the ride initially faced opposition from council leaders after they received complaints.

Mr Brown says one of the aims of the World Naked Bike Ride movement is to highlight road safety issues for cyclists.

"We ride naked to show the vulnerability of cyclists," he said.

"I've been knocked off my bike three times - people don't see us when we have a high-vis, they don't see us during the day or at night but they soon notice us when we are naked.".

"We do get a few raised eyebrows. People aren't sure whether it is legal but we are not committing any offence," added Mr Brown, who said participants do not have to disrobe to take part.

"Our motto is 'As bare as you dare' - if people want to strip off completely they can; if you don't want to, then you don't have to."

READ MORE: Could making bus travel free help cut car emissions and reduce air pollution?

Difficult to predict

He said he thought about 50 people would take part in the inaugural Ipswich ride.

He added: "It could be more, it could be less - first rides are notoriously difficult to predict but we find in the first five years the numbers grow by between 25 to 50% per year before they reach a critical mass."

Mr Brown said the group was also hoping to launch a naked bike ride event around Norwich in the future but that the city's hills and narrow streets were making it difficult to find a suitable route for the event.

Most Read

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Can you spot yourself partying at Yates in our gallery?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 21? Picture: LICKLITS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Watch: Video appears to show keyless entry hacking device used to open locked car door

CCTV footage shows a man placing a box on top of a car before opening the door without a key Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Can you spot yourself partying at Yates in our gallery?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 21? Picture: LICKLITS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Watch: Video appears to show keyless entry hacking device used to open locked car door

CCTV footage shows a man placing a box on top of a car before opening the door without a key Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Naked cyclists aim to get noticed in Ipswich

Getting the message across. Imgae from the World Naked Bike Ride at Clacton in Essex in July 2014. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Aspall cider’s £10m factory upgrade after US takeover

From left, Lorrie Howe, Barry Chevallier Guild, Alan Chittock, Dale Scott, Rob Farrow and Henry Chevallier Guild at the ground-breaking ceremony at the Aspall site Picture: ASPALL

Holy, Lankester, Huws and the Blues get back to training – picture special

Luke Chambers busts out the dance moves as Ipswich Town return to training Picture: ROSS HALLS

I’m about to become a Reverend. No more swearing for me, then

James Marston is being ordained in the Church of England on Saturday. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists