Round two! Needham and Royston clash in Trophy and they are set to meet again!

Needham's Callum Sturgess a doubt for the replay with Royston on Tuesday night. Picture: BEN POOLEY Archant

Needham Market and Royston Town are likely to be sick of the sight of each other come Sunday morning.

The two Southern League Central Premier teams clash at Bloomfields tomorrow night in an FA Trophy replay after Saturday’s game ended 1-1 in Hertfordshire.

Incredibly the two then meet again in the league at Royston on Saturday!

Victory tomorrow evening for either club will see them facing either Weymouth or St Albans City away, in the first round proper, as the Marketmen again failed to land a home cup draw – their eighth away cup fixture in three competitions so far in 2018/19

“Well, yes, it’s a bit bizarre playing Royston three times in a week. We are certainly seeing a lot of each other,” Needham boss Richard Wilkins said.

“It was a really good game on Saturday with some good football and if the replay at our places is the same, it will be a decent one to watch.

“It was a tight game but I think if we had gone on to get a second goal after taking the lead, we would have won it. But they came back into it and are a big side, good at set-pieces.

“It was a bizarre game for all sorts of reasons. Another being that they had to make all three substitutions before half-time, while we had made two within a couple of minutes of the second half!

“The FA Trophy is important to us. We went out disappointingly in the Suffolk Premier Cup, so it would be nice to keep going as long as possible in the Trophy. Apart from anything else it brings in a nice bit of finance too.

“And we can create a bit of history because this would be the furthest we have come as a club in this competition.”

Needham have been in good form of late.

The Marketmen have lost just twice in their last 10 games in all competitions.

“Our home form has picked up a lot which is a good thing,” Wilkins added.

“Not that we are getting much lucky in playing cup fixtures at home. I think that is now eight out of eight away this season!”

Callum Sturgess suffered an eye injury at Royston and is a doubt for tomorrow, while Tariq Issa is ‘50/50’ as he recovers from a groin injury.

“I imagine both teams will have changes on Tuesday, as their three players all went off with pulls and twists, nothing resulting from any bad tackles,” Wilkins added.