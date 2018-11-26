Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Round two! Needham and Royston clash in Trophy and they are set to meet again!

26 November, 2018 - 17:00
Needham's Callum Sturgess a doubt for the replay with Royston on Tuesday night. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Needham's Callum Sturgess a doubt for the replay with Royston on Tuesday night. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Needham Market and Royston Town are likely to be sick of the sight of each other come Sunday morning.

The two Southern League Central Premier teams clash at Bloomfields tomorrow night in an FA Trophy replay after Saturday’s game ended 1-1 in Hertfordshire.

Incredibly the two then meet again in the league at Royston on Saturday!

Victory tomorrow evening for either club will see them facing either Weymouth or St Albans City away, in the first round proper, as the Marketmen again failed to land a home cup draw – their eighth away cup fixture in three competitions so far in 2018/19

“Well, yes, it’s a bit bizarre playing Royston three times in a week. We are certainly seeing a lot of each other,” Needham boss Richard Wilkins said.

“It was a really good game on Saturday with some good football and if the replay at our places is the same, it will be a decent one to watch.

“It was a tight game but I think if we had gone on to get a second goal after taking the lead, we would have won it. But they came back into it and are a big side, good at set-pieces.

“It was a bizarre game for all sorts of reasons. Another being that they had to make all three substitutions before half-time, while we had made two within a couple of minutes of the second half!

“The FA Trophy is important to us. We went out disappointingly in the Suffolk Premier Cup, so it would be nice to keep going as long as possible in the Trophy. Apart from anything else it brings in a nice bit of finance too.

“And we can create a bit of history because this would be the furthest we have come as a club in this competition.”

Needham have been in good form of late.

The Marketmen have lost just twice in their last 10 games in all competitions.

“Our home form has picked up a lot which is a good thing,” Wilkins added.

“Not that we are getting much lucky in playing cup fixtures at home. I think that is now eight out of eight away this season!”

Callum Sturgess suffered an eye injury at Royston and is a doubt for tomorrow, while Tariq Issa is ‘50/50’ as he recovers from a groin injury.

“I imagine both teams will have changes on Tuesday, as their three players all went off with pulls and twists, nothing resulting from any bad tackles,” Wilkins added.

Topic Tags:

Video Roads remain closed after emergency services are called to major building fire on Ipswich’s one way system

16:23 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, however roads around the scene will remain closed until 6.30pm.

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

12:39 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens got underway today with the selection of a prospective jury panel.

Video After four years living wild, can Beth the cat find a forever home?

20 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Beth the Cat is looking for a new forever home Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Beth the cat lived wild for four years, but now she is looking for a new forever home. Could you help?

Felixstowe invited to bid for huge grant to regenerate neglected prom gardens

16:30 Richard Cornwell
An artist's impression of how part of the revamped gardens could look Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

Hopes are high that Felixstowe could be in line for massive grant to help with a new £1million project to regenerate one of the most popular parts of the seafront.

Four held over drug offences in Stowmarket

14:34 Jake Foxford
Five people were arrested in Stowmarket in total, four of them at one address in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four people were arrested in Stowmarket after police raided a house suspected of being used for dealing Class A drugs.

Take the plunge for charity - Great East Swim set to return next year

14:21 Judy Rimmer
All ages from eight upwards are welcome to take part in the Great East Swim. Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

Swimmers are getting on their marks, as the biggest open water-swimming event in Suffolk, the Great East Swim, is set to return next year.

Have you seen Corisha Bailey?

14:02 Jake Foxford
Corisha Bailey, 34, went missing from Ipswich Hospital around 3.50pm on Sunday November 25 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing Ipswich woman.

When does the rain arrive this week?

11:46 Jake Foxford
High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s a turbulent week for the weather in Suffolk and Essex. Gusts, rain and chills are all on the way - but when will you need your coat?

Man admits part in ‘mass brawl’ outside Ipswich pub

16:30 Tom Potter
The fight happened outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A labourer has been ordered to carry out unpaid work for his involvement in a ‘mass brawl’ outside an Ipswich pub.

Businesses sought to join new start-up community

16:05 Jessica Hill
from left to right, University of Essex Registrar Bryn Morris with Oxford Innovation Commercial Director Gareth Scargill at the Innovation Centre

Businesses are invited to join a £12m innovation centre which is about to open in our region.

Most read

Video Roads remain closed after emergency services are called to major building fire on Ipswich’s one way system

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have attended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide