FA Trophy replay for Needham after draw at Royston

PUBLISHED: 18:18 25 November 2018

FA Trophy

Royston 1

Needham Market 1

Needham Market and Royston will both be in the hat for the FA Trophy First Round after a James Potton strike 13 minutes from time pegged back the Marketmen, who had taken the lead early in the second half through a Joe Marsden penalty.

Royston started the more lively, although they could not create any clear cut chances, in the first 15 minutes, they retained and passed the ball about well.

However the first chance fell to Needham when a James Baker header went just over the bar. It was the same outcome when Royston’s Josh Castiglione drove forward and fired in a fierce drive midway through the half.

Needham then had a little spell of possession in the Royston half. Samuel Squire linked up with Adam Mills, who put in a decent cross which unfortunately no Needham forward could get to.

This was followed by a clever free kick by Needham’s skipper Gareth Heath allowed Callum Sturgess the time and space to deliver a cross, but the defender was in the right place and cleared the danger.

Just before the interval Needham had a chance when a clearance fell to Joe Marsden, who took it on the volley but couldn’t keep it down

Needham started the second half brightly, pressing forward taking the game to the hosts. They were rewarded just two minutes later when Adam Mills was brought down in the box by the Royston keeper Joe Welch. Up stepped Joe Marsden who slotted it into the right hand side bottom corner.

Royston kept pushing though and found the equaliser 13 minutes from time. Following a corner, Needham managed to clear a header from Tyler Corlett but it dropped to James Potton, 18 yards out, who crashed his shot into the net.

The hosts with their tails up, did have the ball in the net six minutes later but the assistants flag ruled it out.

The hosts were clearly on top at the end and the more likely team to settle the tie at the first attempt, but Needham battled well and held on to take them back to Bloomfields on Tuesday night for the replay, before heading back to Garden Walk on Saturday for a league match.

