Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Needham go sixth with good win at Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 14:59 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:00 30 December 2018

Needham skipper Gareth Heath gave the Marketmen the lead in their 2-1 win at Hitchin. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Needham skipper Gareth Heath gave the Marketmen the lead in their 2-1 win at Hitchin. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Evo-Stik Central Premier

Hitchin Town 1

Needham Market 2

After the defeat in the Boxing Day derby to Leiston, the Marketmen bounced back to take all three points at Hitchin’s Top Field with a goal in each half, writes Paul Munn.

Joe Marsden bagged the winner for Needham at Hitchin. Photo: BEN POOLEYJoe Marsden bagged the winner for Needham at Hitchin. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Although the hosts did pull one back late on, through Lewis Ferrell, a first half strike by Gareth Heath and one from Joseph Marsden in the second was enough to seal the victory.

The Marketmen took the lead on 31 minutes through a good move that saw Adam Mills finding James Baker, who in turn slid the ball across to Heath to apply the finishing touch.

They had an opportunity to increase their lead when a half cleared free-kick fell to Joseph Marsden but he put his effort wide. The match, in all truth, did became a bit untidy after that and it was Needham’s single goal that divided the teams at the break.

LISTEN: All eight episodes of our cracking non-league podcast

The hosts started the second half in the similar fashion to the first and within a minute of the restart they thought they had good case for a penalty, when Ezra Forde went down in the box after a challenge, but it was waved away.

The Marketmen, as they did in the first half, got themselves back into the game, and just over the hour mark attacked down the left and forced a corner.

It was swung in by Callum Sturgess and wasn’t dealt with at all well by the home defence, allowing it to fall to Joseph Marsden who applied the finishing touch to double Needham’s lead from close range.

With the match deep into injury time Hitchin won a corner, which was swung into the box and this time it was the Marketmen’s defence who didn’t deal with it very well, allowing it to fall to Lewis Ferrell on the far post, who tucked it away from six yards.

This lead to a few nervous seconds for the Marketmen but they saw the game out to go sixth in the league, level on points with four other teams.

And with other teams only two or three points behind Needham a good battle for play-off places looks assured in the coming weeks.

- Elsewhere, Lowestoft Town grabbed a valuable point in a 0-0 draw at St Ives Town.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman arrested after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Needham go sixth with good win at Hitchin

Needham skipper Gareth Heath gave the Marketmen the lead in their 2-1 win at Hitchin. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Woodbridge beat rivals Fram to stay in top six

Jamie Brooks gives Framlingham Town the lead over Woodbridge. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Mildenhall and Felixstowe share points in six-goal thriller

Miles Powell (centre) celebrates after opening the scoring in the sixth minute for Felixstowe in their 3-3 draw at Mildenhall. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD.

Police urge relatives and friends to look for signs of abuse

Detective Superintendent Barry Byford said looking for the signs of domestic abuse could make a difference in ensuring a safer Christmas for everyone Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aitkens scores a cracker, but Leiston are held at home

Leiston's Noel Aitkens celebrates his goal in the 1-1 draw with Royston with his team mates. Picture: PAUL VOLLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists