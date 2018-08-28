Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

‘It all bodes well’ – Needham Market boss Wilkins

PUBLISHED: 09:37 22 November 2018

Needham Market keeper Jake Jessop protects his goal during Tuesday night's 3-0 win at St Neots Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Needham Market moved up to ninth in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Central table, following Tuesday night’s comfortable 3-0 win away at struggling St Neots.

St Neots keeper Harry Reynolds prepares to save this effort from Adam Mills in the first half. Reynolds was busy against Needham Market, and was beaten three times. Picture: CARL MARSTONSt Neots keeper Harry Reynolds prepares to save this effort from Adam Mills in the first half. Reynolds was busy against Needham Market, and was beaten three times. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The Marketmen made it six points out of six, following on from last Saturday’s 2-1 home success over Stratford Town, and so are now within sight of the play-offs.

Goals from Adam Baker (11 minutes), Tariq Issa (57) and Daniel Morphew (67) eased the Suffolk visitors to their sixth league win of the campaign.

And it was a performance that delighted their manager, Richard Wilkins.

“We started very well and Gareth Heath has missed a chance in the second minute which you would expect him to at least hit the target,” explained Wilkins, after Tuesday night’s clash at Rowley Park.

Adam Baker (red shirt), is closely marked ay St Neots Town on Tuesday night, although he did score a fine opener in a 3-0 win. Picture: CARL MARSTONAdam Baker (red shirt), is closely marked ay St Neots Town on Tuesday night, although he did score a fine opener in a 3-0 win. Picture: CARL MARSTON

“But our opening goal was superb. It was a great, great piece of football, with a great interchange between Callum (Sturgess) and Millys (Adam Mills) on the left, a terrific ball in and a great finish from Bakes (Adam Baker). That will do him the world of good.

“Then I just felt that we over-complicated it a touch. We were dominant for 25 minutes and then took the extra touch, which we didn’t need to do.

“We could have been more than one goal up at half-time. They had just one shot which Jake (Jessup) saved and pushed it against the bar.

“Adam Mills has a header at the back post that went wide when I thought it was going in, and at half-time I just told the boys that we were turning it into a bit of a battle, when that wasn’t really necessary.

“But in the second half we started really well. Mills has done well for the second goal by closing down the keeper (Harry Reynolds) and it’s an easy finish for Tariq (Issa). Then we scored the third one, to put the game to be.

“After that I thought it was just important not to come off with any injuries, because there were a few tasty challenges going in.

“It all bodes well, and it’s nice to be 3-0 up with 20 minutes to go, and be able to put the subs on.

“That’s two wins in four days, and to win away from home on a cold Tuesday evening is great for us.

“Keeping a clean-sheet as well was important,” added Wilkins.

