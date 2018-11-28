Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Nino Severino: Something special is happening here in Ipswich

28 November, 2018 - 19:16
Nino Severino, centre, with his team at the University of Suffolk Hub. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Nino Severino, centre, with his team at the University of Suffolk Hub. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Pavel.Kricka@btinternet.com

In his latest column, Nino Severino discusses a big day for him and the team at the University of Suffolk’s state of the art sports science Hub.

Karate international Georgie Lawson with the �markers� on for a bio-mechanical demonstration at the University of Suffolk Hub. Picture: PAVEL KRICKAKarate international Georgie Lawson with the �markers� on for a bio-mechanical demonstration at the University of Suffolk Hub. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

The Hub Centre of Excellence at The University of Suffolk is now well and truly established as a one stop shop for athletes of all of levels.

It was a big week for Team Hub and me as the director, as we were opening our doors for the very first time through an official event, with many important folks invited along.

The event started in the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC) building, an area of the University of Suffolk that offers a focal point for developing new entrepreneurs.

I started by talking about two very special individuals – Jasmine Taylor, a world class telemark skier, and Martyn Waghorn, ex-Ipswich Town and now Derby County football star.

National swimmer Reg Lloyd undergoes V02 max testing at the University of Suffolk Hub. Picture: PAVEL KRICKANational swimmer Reg Lloyd undergoes V02 max testing at the University of Suffolk Hub. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Jasmine was competing in Austria, so it was impossible for her to attend the event, but she offered to record a message for all the guests.

She was ready preparing to train, and explained how she was 3,000 feet above sea level at a temperature of -10!

Jasmine talked about the very talented team at The Hub, who are part of the support she receives which prepares her for world class training programmes and competition.

She talked about a number of Hub members, but in particular Dr Manos Georgiadis, specialist in sports and exercise psychology, and also Dr Marco Beato, who provides sport science support.

Olympic rugby player Amy Wilson-Hardy demonstrating the force plate at the University of Suffolk Hub. Picture: PAVEL KRICKAOlympic rugby player Amy Wilson-Hardy demonstrating the force plate at the University of Suffolk Hub. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Both these Team Hub members are outstandingly experienced in their fields, with Dr Marco spending time working for top football teams from Serie A in Italy.

After we played Jasmine’s message, it was time for the audience to listen to a recording sent from Martyn , the top performing Championship football player from the 2017/2018 season, while he was with us here in Ipswich.

Martyn has committed to The Hub as an Ambassador and for me, he is a great example of an elite athlete who takes all areas of sports science very seriously, and I believe, this is part of why he performed at such a high-level during last season.

After the opening presentation, our guests were treated to an outstanding display of sports science being used by athletes ranging from Olympic, international and national levels, using the state-of-the-art performance equipment.

We now have many athletes from all over Great Britain accessing the Hub, our team of specialists and reaping the benefit the equipment can offer them.

Closer to home, it was great during pre-season to see Jimmy Reynolds, ITFC Head of Sports Medicine and Sports Science, bringing the whole of the Ipswich Town first team to our laboratory, which formed part of their preparation for the new season.

They also used all the equipment below...

n VO2 Max test treadmill: This measures an athlete’s aerobic fitness through maximal oxygen consumption, which determines the maximum amount of oxygen an athlete can utilize during maximal exercise.

n Force plate: The use of the force plate is an extremely effective way to measure ground reaction force, but also gait analysis.

n Qualysis – Biomechanical analysis: Biomechanical analysis is an essential method of testing to determine angle power production, movement analysis and force production through the use of cameras and force plates in the floor.

n Biodex Isokinetic testing: This type of testing measures muscle movement through isolating them with the machine. The muscle resists an applied force at a specified rate and can measure an applied force throughout a joint range of motion.

n Growth and maturation measurements: Measuring growth and maturation for young athletes is extremely important, and is essential in determining if junior athletes are going through growth spurts, which could cause injury through training, and assesses if they fall within the correct percentiles for their age.

n Body composition assessment: A state-of-the-art assessment of body composition can be completed to assess muscle mass, fat percentage and body water composition. This assessment determines if any changes need to be made to support performance.

I feel that something very special is happening here in Ipswich. We are being offered so much support and encouragement from so many and, ultimately, that puts The Hub in a position to support some of the best athletes, not only in Ipswich, but also the whole of the UK!

Topic Tags:

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

17:45 Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

17:08 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

16:30 Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

15:48 Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

15:04 Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

14:52 Megan Aldous
Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

14:31 Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

14:12 Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

‘Families are paying the ultimate price’ – Lawyer speaks out over failings at struggling trust

43 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Jeremy Head, who died at the Wedgwood House mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds in 2014 Picture: ASHTONS LEGAL

A top lawyer wants to share the tragic experiences of families she has represented with the boss of our region’s failing mental health trust – after it was plunged into special measures again.

Most read

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide