Nino Severino: Gymnastics is a sport everyone should try

Nino Severino with Taurean Hambling, head of men's coaching at The Colchester School of Gymnastics, and some of the young athletes who train there. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA Pavel.Kricka@btinternet.com

In his latest column, Nino Severino talks about the benefits of gymnastics, and visits a school in the area offering classes for all ages.

Heidi Jones is one of ther many talented young gymnasts who train in Colchester. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA Heidi Jones is one of ther many talented young gymnasts who train in Colchester. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Taurean Hambling, one of the senior coaches at the Colchester School of Gymnastics knew of this, and kindly invited me to visit the training venue in Colchester where he coaches.

The school is a purpose built, multi-discipline gymnastics centre situated in Highwoods, Colchester. It is home to over 2,000 gymnasts, and is open seven days a week, reflecting the dedication of the young athletes in this very demanding sport.

The venue boasts one of the biggest facilities of its kind in the east of England, with a coaching team of more than 50. It’s easy to see why the coaching team is so big – they offer an incredible list of gymnastics opportunities to a very wide audience.

Starting with baby gym for under 2’s, they offer classes for every age group, meaning that almost any young child can have a go at this fantastic sport.

Gymnastics can teach a young child so much – focus, discipline, concentration, and that’s without even considering the phenomenal fitness and well-being benefits.

The venue also caters for those who have an appetite for excellence, and supports the development of gymnasts at varying levels, all the way through to national champions.

Any gifted and talented gymnasts have the opportunity to be part of the squad groups, here the gymnasts work towards competitions at county, regional and national level.

The club has developed numerous national champions, and all the coaching staff have very high expectation for the future, and believe that the training they offer can only build on this success.

Sport has so many opportunities for all in the community, so I’m really pleased when clubs address this opportunity, and this is exactly what the Colchester School of Gymnastics have done.

The club also runs sessions for adults and secondary school children, this means that everyone, no matter how old, can give this incredible sport a go.

The opportunities are split up into junior and adult freestyle classes and also an adult competition squad. The effort to ensure that the appeal is as wide as possible, is an aspect of the club I am really impressed with.

I wish more sporting clubs and academies would take this very pro-active approach to sport, and structure their timetable offerings to attract the whole community.

I hear it so often – many find going to the gym very boring and monotones, but based on what I witnessed at this gymnastics club, nobody is going to get bored!

I would recommend anyone who is looking for a unique and challenging way to get fit, to give gymnastics a try.

You will work very hard, so if losing weight is your goal, it will definitely tick this box, it also challenges by working against your own body weight, no lifting weights, or spending hours on a squat rack.

This type of training develops muscle tone and shape. You only have to look at the young athletes who attend the gymnastic school to realise it’s an incredible way to develop a fit and healthy body.

So, if you are looking for a different way to get fit, think about gymnastics. If not now, Christmas is fast approaching, and after all the festive meals, starting gymnastics may be a New Year’s resolution you want to make!