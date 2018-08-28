The Non-League Podcast: Who’d be a ref? Who has the biggest budget? And as it’s Black Friday... Who Stow boss Rick Andrews would love to sign.
PUBLISHED: 11:44 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:56 23 November 2018

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston for another episode of The Non-League Podcast. In this week’s edition we talk to Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews and are joined by Dave Vincent, former non-league sports writer and still occasional lino!
In Episode 4 of The Non-League Podcast we chat to Rick Andrews who has helped oversee Stowmarket’s resurgence up the non-league pyramid.
Plenty of chat and fun, discussing among other things:-
Why clubs are so ‘touchy’ over their budgets.
On-line programmes... The future or an annoyance to fans?
Carl Ma on the road. Three games in five days and not a home winner in sight!
Mike Bacon and the ‘Dave Vincent’ HMS Ganges football story!
Plus: Rick Andrews says... 3G or grass? BT Sport or Sky?
