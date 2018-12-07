The Non-League Podcast: With Glenn Driver and Shane Wardley. Our Non-League Ballon D’Or, best-supported clubs, Wardley’s ‘worldie’. And no need for this disrespect!

Glenn Driver, left and Shane Wardley on The Non-League Podcast Archant

Join host Mike Bacon for another fun-packed Non-League Podcast. Along with co-host Carl Marston, the pair are joined by Hadleigh United manager Shane Wardley and former Leiston boss Glenn Driver.

Join the four in conversation about all things Non-League, looking at the game today, young players, Vets football, the FA Cup, attendances, and how a Shane Wardley ‘worldie’ got him a professional contract with Southend United.

Who are the regional Non-League Ballon d’Or? And why Glenn Driver thinks ‘the game has gone mad, Mike’!