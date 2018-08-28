The Non-League Podcast: With Leiston boss Stuart Boardley and SIL defender, and former sports writer, Will Ridgard. Including a few Adebayo Akinfenwa stories!

Will Ridgard and Stuart Boardley, holding a non-league calendar put together by photographer Paul Voller Archant

Join host Mike Bacon, co-host Carl Marston, with special guests Stuart Boardley and Will Ridgard

In this week’s Non-League Podcast, we chat to Leiston manager Stuart Boardley and Benhall St Mary defender, and former sports writer, Will Ridgard. From Will’s life in the SIL, to Stuart playing and rooming with Adebayo Akinfenwa while playing professionally at Torquay United (including some great Adebayo stories), sit back and enjoy 45 minutes of chat and fun. Do players in non-league have too much power? And who does Will think will win the SIL? Plus a few Christmas wishes.