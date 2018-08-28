Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

The Non-League Podcast: With Leiston boss Stuart Boardley and SIL defender, and former sports writer, Will Ridgard. Including a few Adebayo Akinfenwa stories!

PUBLISHED: 12:09 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:15 21 December 2018

Will Ridgard and Stuart Boardley, holding a non-league calendar put together by photographer Paul Voller

Will Ridgard and Stuart Boardley, holding a non-league calendar put together by photographer Paul Voller

Archant

Join host Mike Bacon, co-host Carl Marston, with special guests Stuart Boardley and Will Ridgard

In this week’s Non-League Podcast, we chat to Leiston manager Stuart Boardley and Benhall St Mary defender, and former sports writer, Will Ridgard. From Will’s life in the SIL, to Stuart playing and rooming with Adebayo Akinfenwa while playing professionally at Torquay United (including some great Adebayo stories), sit back and enjoy 45 minutes of chat and fun. Do players in non-league have too much power? And who does Will think will win the SIL? Plus a few Christmas wishes.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Our step-by-step guide to cooking Christmas dinner

How to cook the perfect Christmas dinner Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Non-League Podcast: With Leiston boss Stuart Boardley and SIL defender, and former sports writer, Will Ridgard. Including a few Adebayo Akinfenwa stories!

Will Ridgard and Stuart Boardley, holding a non-league calendar put together by photographer Paul Voller

Having a laugh this Christmas with a rib-tickling line-up on TV

Bad Move Festive Cheer. Pictured: Back row: Ken [Phillip Jackson], Alice [Thelma Ruby], Matt [Miles Jupp], Steve [Jack Dee], Nicky [Kerry Godliman] and Meena [Manjinder Virk]. Front row: Silas [Aaryan Basu] and Pipps [Isyari Ghai]. (C) Open Mike Productions

Looking at the latter half of 2018 on the small screen: the biggest TV moments of the year

Bodyguard (C) World Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

That was the year that was - 2018 on TV

Ordeal By Innocence - (C) Mammoth Screen/ACL - Photographer: James Fisher/Joss Barratt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists