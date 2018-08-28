The Non-League Podcast: Ben Chenery and Alan Lee

Ben Chenery and Alan Lee Archant

Join Bury Town first-team boss Ben Chenery and former Ipswich Town striker Alan Lee talking all things non-league, as well as a few tales from the pro game they both enjoyed playing in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston bring you episode 11 of The Non-League Podcast and this week Bury Town are well represented.

First-team boss Ben Chenery is joined by former Ipswich Town striker Alan Lee, who is now helping coach at Ram Meadow.

From the goings on in west Suffolk, to the duo’s thoughts on ‘spygate’, Ipswich Town and the non-league scene in general, including thoughts on the new ‘sin-bin’ rules coming into non-league next season.

Plenty of chat and plenty of laughter. Sit back and enjoy....#

Listen to more Non-League Podcasts here

Subscribe to the Non-League Podcast here